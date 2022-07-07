ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man killed retired priest in Stafford hospital attack

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has admitted killing a retired priest in an assault at hospital. Oliver Kemp, 82, from Stone, Staffordshire, died almost a week after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#David Phillips#Violent Crime#Stone#County Hospital#Stafford Crown Court#Staffordshire
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Alleged Parade Shooter’s Dad Has No Regrets About Helping Son Obtain Guns

Nearly three years before his son’s alleged attack at a Fourth of July parade, and just months after a disturbing incident at the family home, Robert “Bobby” Crimo Jr. signed a consent form so his son could obtain a firearms permit. But in an interview with ABC, he said he has no remorse. “Do I regret that? No, not three years ago—signing a consent form to go through the process…that’s all it was. Had I purchased guns throughout the years and given them to him in my name, that’s a different story.” He called his then suicidal son’s 2019 run-in with police, in which they confiscated 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword, a “child’s outburst...taken out of context.” The Daily Beast reported on the multitude of red flags in the alleged shooter’s life, including apparent obsessions with mass shootings, but his father told ABC, “I had no—not an inkling, warning—that this was going to happen.” He added, “This isn't Bobby. I guess that’s why it’s so hard to wrap yourself around it. It doesn’t add up.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy