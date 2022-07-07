‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin becomes first nonbinary person to appear on cover of Vogue

Like Princess Diana, Emma Corrin is a true standout.

The thespian who portrays the late Princess of Wales on “The Crown,” has reportedly made history as the first nonbinary person to grace the cover of Vogue magazine.

For the August 2022 edition of the American fashion bible, the U.K. native opened up about their identity and some of the complexities portraying of markedly feminine characters.

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me,” Corrin said.

In 2021, the Golden Globe Award winner came out as queer and updated their pronouns on social media.

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” Corrin said.

The 26-year-old also revealed to Vogue that they have gone on dates with men and women.

“My first date with a girl, they were like, ‘Oh! You’re a baby queer!’ It was amazing. We actually didn’t end up seeing each other again, but she really gave me the lowdown,” Corrin said.

“I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”

Corrin has been tapped to lead an upcoming adaptation of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” and will next star in the Prime Video 1950s based romantic drama “My Policeman.”