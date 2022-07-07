ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a professional baker who tried making Martha Stewart's signature yellow cake. Here are 2 ways I'd improve her recipe.

By Molly Allen
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
I made one of Martha Stewart's classic cake recipes and it was almost perfect. Denis Contreras/Getty Images; Molly Allen
  • I'm a baker who made Martha Stewart's classic yellow cake with orange filling, her dad's favorite.
  • The cake features layers of homemade orange-curd filling and chocolate-ganache frosting.
  • I would improve this cake by adding sour cream for better moisture and using more orange curd.

