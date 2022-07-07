ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

​​I survived the 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak train crash. I had 31 surgeries, a pain-medication dependency, and depression.

By Joelle Speranza
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSmS7_0gXuivIT00
  • Geralyn Ritter survived the Amtrak train crash in 2015 that killed eight and injured over 200.
  • Her family was told she wouldn't make it, but after 31 surgeries, she has rebuilt her life.
  • This is her story, as told to Joelle Speranza.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: JUMP OFF BOAT LEADS TO SERIOUS INJURY

First responders are on the scene on the 0 block of East Coral for a 40 +/- year old male who jumped off a boat and hit a dock. First responders report that he has an open wound on his shin with bone showing. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Neighbors Are ‘Heartbroken’ After West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run Crash That Critically Injured 11-Year-Old Michael Stewart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia earlier this week. Philadelphia police have identified him as Michael Stewart. He was struck Thursday night as he crossed Girard Avenue at 42nd Street. “Whoever did this, you need to turn yourself in,” Darlene Harris, a neighbor, said. “We’re talking about a baby that you knew you hit and kept on going. How can you sleep at night?” Neighbors made pleas to come forward Saturday after Stewart was struck in a hit-and-run by a vehicle more than four-times his size. “He could pass for maybe 7 or 8,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Driver Of Ford F-150 Truck Wanted In Hit-And-Run That Left 11-Year-Old In Critical Condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old in critical condition. Police identified the boy as Michael Stewart. The incident happened when Stewart was crossing Girard Avenue, near Belmont Avenue, on Thursday night. Police say the impact was so forceful, his body flew 50 feet from where he was hit. “He was hit with such force his body was launched 50 feet where he landed on Girard Avenue,” Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was suffering from severe trauma to his legs, arms and body. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Amtrak Train#Depression#Dependency#Traffic Accident
CBS Philly

1 Man Dead, 7 Others Injured In Several Separate Shootings Across Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were injured, including two 15-year-olds, in multiple shootings across Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Chinatown section. The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street, just before 4 a.m. Investigators said one person is in custody but no further information is available at this time. Credit: CBS3 Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head in Frankford after he rear-ended a Honda CRV. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Man shot during carjacking in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and carjacked in Wissinoming Sunday morning. The 31-year-old was shot on Van Kirk and Oakland streets just before 4 a.m. Police tell Action News the suspect carjacked the victim's RAV 4, shot him twice and then drove off. The victim is in serious...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

Repaving Project On I-95 In South Philly ‘Like Hitting A Brick Wall,’ Causing Dangerous Situation, Drivers Warn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I-95 in South Philadelphia is undergoing a major repaving project, but Eyewitness News viewers say it’s creating a dangerous situation. It’s a very bumpy ride on the stretch of highway between Pattison Avenue and the Girard Point Bridge. “I thought I was going to lose my life, to be quite honest with you,” Anthony DiPasquale said. DiPasquale is left rattled and stranded after hitting exposed bridge joints on I-95. The impact was so intense it blew out his front tire. “It’s like you’re hitting a brick wall,” DiPasquale said. “Your whole front end gets screwed up. Luckily, I just got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

WOODLAND (Burlington County): SERIOUS CRASH UPDATE

Earlier, we reported first responders were on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, unconfirmed reports of several fractures and frequent loss of consciousness. CPR was administered to at least one victim. Landing zone was established at Coyle Field. At this time, one unconfirmed fatality has been reported and there is an ongoing investigation. We are withholding photos out of respect for the families of the victims.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot 3 Times, Killed In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 54-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m. The man was shot in the left side of his chest, left shoulder, and left arm. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m. Police say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

BRICK: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

First responders are on the scene of an overturned vehicle with entrapment. If possible, avoid the 1500 block of Route 88. Expect traffics delays in the area.
BRICK, NJ
CBS Philly

VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries. Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day. The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Lambert was by himself only a few blocks away from his home when he was surrounded by seven teenagers and attacked from behind. Police say they believe the man did nothing...
Insider

Insider

487K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy