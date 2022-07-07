ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL Draft updates: Sabres hold 3 first-round picks

By Nick Veronica
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON772_0gXugXoD00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a big day for the Buffalo Sabres: They’re scheduled to make three picks in the first round of Thursday’s NHL Draft. They’ll either restock their pipeline with top prospects or package them in a significant trade.

You can follow along on this page for live updates throughout the draft.

Sabres face multiple options with three first round picks

How to watch the NHL Draft

The Draft is a two-day event running Thursday and Friday, July 7-8 in Montreal. Round 1 starts at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN, ESPN+). Rounds 2-7 start at 11 a.m. Friday (NHLN, ESPN+).

Sabres draft picks

The Sabres own three first-round picks and 11 overall. The Sabres got the 16th overall pick from Vegas as part of the Jack Eichel trade. They got the 28th overall pick from Florida as part of the Sam Reinhart trade.

Round 1: 9th overall, 16th overall (from VGK), 28th overall (from FLA)

9th overall: Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL) – at 5’9″ he’s not a big forward, but brings a lot of speed. Considered one of the fastest skaters in the upcoming draft according to NHL.com. One of the top point scorers in the WHL. He ranked 6th in the league with 90 points in 65 games. He spent most of his time at center last season, but is confident in his ability to play the wing as well.

16th overall (from VGK): Noah Östlund, C, Djurgårdens IF / HockeyAllsvenskan – a 5’11” center, he was known more for his distribution last year. He had 42 points and 33 assists for Djurgårdens IF J20 according to EliteProspects.com.

28th overall (from FLA): Jiri Kulich, C, HC Energie Karlovy Vary / Czechia – another center proves GM Kevyn Adams is trying to build organizational depth at the position. He had 17 goals and five assists for the Czechia U18 team last year.

Round 2: 41st overall

Round 3: 74th overall

Round 4: 106th overall

Round 5: 134th overall (from NJ)

Round 6: 170th overall, 187th overall (from CGY via FLA)

Round 7: 202nd overall, 211th overall (from DAL)

What’s next for Sabres in goal after Anderson signing?

Top NHL Draft prospects

Who’s good this year? Canadian center Shane Wright is expected to go #1, but he’ll be gone before the Sabres are on the clock.

Take a look at the prospect rankings from NHL Central Scouting.

What has Kevyn Adams said?

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has kept his cards close to the vest, though he has indicated — at least publicly — that he does not intend to make a blockbuster trade.

“At nine, you’re going to look at your list and you’re going to say, man we’ve got these three players, we really like all of them, but you can only call one name and you have to make that decision,” Adams said in a pre-draft news conference . “But that goes back to if you’ve done the work before and you’re prepared for that, you move forward. Then balancing who could be there at 16, that’s where I really lean on these guys and ask a lot of questions.”

Sean McDermott shares how he battles back against skin cancer

Sabres schedule

The NHL released the 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The full list of Sabres games can be found here . Notable items include:

  • Season opener is home on Oct. 13 vs. Ottawa
  • Home games the day before and after Thanksgiving
  • Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Buffalo on Dec. 1
  • On the road New Year’s Eve and Day
  • Only one home game against Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 21

More Sabres coverage

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    MyChamplainValley.com

    Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

    HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
    HIGHLAND PARK, IL
    MyChamplainValley.com

    NHL Draft updates: See every Sabres pick

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres added three forwards Thursday in first round on the NHL Draft and selected 11 players over the course of the event. You can learn about each draft pick below. How to watch the NHL Draft The Draft is a two-day event running Thursday and Friday, July 7-8 in Montreal. […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Florida State
    City
    Florida, NY
    Buffalo, NY
    Sports
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Sam Reinhart
    Person
    Kevyn Adams
    Person
    Jack Eichel
    FOX Sports

    Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with first pick in NHL draft

    The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. Slafkovsky, who starred at the Beijing Olympics without NHL players and was the tournament MVP, was the choice over Canadian center Shane Wright, who had long been considered the front-runner to be in this spot even before Montreal won the draft lottery.
    NHL
    theScore

    Red Wings draft Marco Kasper with 8th pick

    The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
    DETROIT, MI
    The Hockey Writers

    Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

    With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
    NHL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Stanley Cup#Espn#Whl
    VGK Today

    Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 1: Sapovaliv, Gustafson

    Following the Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft selections, Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless spoke with TSN analyst and scout Craig Button to go in depth on every one of Vegas' picks. Here's what Button had to say about Vegas' second-round pick, forward Matyas Sapovaliv:. "He's just a big, strong...
    NHL
    Yardbarker

    Buffalo Sabres 2022 NHL Draft Class is Filled With Scoring Talent

    After a long wait, and a hectic first round of picks, the 2022 NHL Draft has come to a close. The Buffalo Sabres retained all of their picks as they were, and were not able to move up or down at all. While at least one deal was in place with the Ottawa Senators before the draft began, general manager Kevyn Adams went in with a plan.
    BUFFALO, NY
    NHL

    Caps Acquire Second-Round and Third-Round Pick in 2022 Draft from Devils

    The Washington Capitals have acquired the second-round pick (37th overall) and third-round pick (70th overall) from the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft for goaltender Vitek Vanecek and Washington's second-round pick (46th overall, originally from Winnipeg) July 8, 2022. The Washington Capitals have acquired the second-round pick (37th...
    NEWARK, NJ
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    NHL
    NHL Teams
    Colorado Avalanche
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    NewsBreak
    Hockey
    NHL Teams
    Buffalo Sabres
    MyChamplainValley.com

    Burlington shots-fired incident leads to arrest

    A Burlington man is facing charges connected with a shots-fired incident in the city’s New North End. The Burlington Police say they’ve arrested Leon Delima, 34, at gunpoint for reckless endangerment and cocaine possession. Authorities note that the officers who took him into custody found cocaine on his person.
    MyChamplainValley.com

    MyChamplainValley.com

    3K+
    Followers
    4K+
    Post
    636K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

     https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy