ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Actor James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' 'Brian’s Song' and 'Misery,' has died at age 82

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor James Caan, whose roles included...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Said He Felt Sorry for Elton John for Being One of the Only Rock Stars Who Reached Beatle-Level Stardom

George Harrison and Elton John were very different rock stars. The former Beatle realized there was more to life than money and fame, but the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer enjoyed those things. George said he felt sorry for his fellow singer because he was one of the only rock stars to have come close to Beatle-level fame but wasn’t God-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Caan
SheKnows

Ant Anstead Calls Renée Zellweger ‘Pure Class’ In Adorable & PDA-Filled Photo

Click here to read the full article. Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger may be one of the most low-key couples out there, but when they give fans a glimpse, they go all out with the super-sweet PDA. On July 9, Anstead gave fans a serious treat when he posted a long-awaited update on how his romance with the Oscar-winning beauty is going. Here’s a hint: they’re still so in love! He posted the photo with the caption, “This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead) In the adorable photo, we see...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy