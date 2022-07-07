ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Weatherford’s Vietnam Memorial Wall awes visitors

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWcwy_0gXufHy200
Weatherford Vietnam Memorial Wall Credit: Yolanda Creswell

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors to Weatherford won’t want to miss an impressive sight along Route 66.

The Replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall stretches 280 feet around Heritage Route 66 Park and came from American Veterans Traveling Tribute.

The wall was constructed with anodized aluminum and has 70 panels supported by a concrete frame and bracing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8FQr_0gXufHy200

Organizers say the wall was paid for by the Yes Weatherford 2020 Sales Tax initiative and many donors.

In addition to the wall, a wind turbine blade has been covered in a mural by Tulsa-artist ColorPop to honor Vietnam veterans.

Organizers say the goal of the project is to make sure we honor, respect, and remember those who served.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
kgou.org

Secretary Haaland to visit Riverside Indian School in Anadarko

Oklahoma had the highest concentration of federally run Indian boarding schools according to a report released by the Department of Interior. The state is the first stop in the Road to Healing Tour. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko Saturday for the...
ANADARKO, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Weatherford, OK
Government
City
Weatherford, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Oilfield Worker Killed in Oklahoma Oil Rig Accident

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
FAIRVIEW, OK
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#The Wall#Vietnam Memorial Wall#Colorpop
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

El Reno Man Dies At Major County Oilfield

An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
EL RENO, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Property purchase increases Canadian County’s insurance costs

EL RENO – A $6 million sale of a former oil and gas property that will house the Canadian County Health Department closed June 28. One week later, Canadian County Commissioners increased by $13,800 the county’s insurance premium to cover this new county-owned site. The three commissioners, at...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

28-Year-Old Found Dead At Canton Lake

The body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms. Paul W. McLemore, 28, from Watonga was found floating on the lake near the west end of the dam, according to troopers. The victim had been floating there for days, according to OHP. The investigation...
WATONGA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County inmate gets two years for phone in jail

EL RENO – A Canadian County inmate has been sentenced to two years in prison for having a cell phone at the county jail. Oklahoma City’s Miranda Gwen Sorber, 40, has been convicted after pleading guilty to possession of an electronic device in a penal institution. Sorber, already...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Judge Grants Protective Order Against Former Ninnekah Public Schools Superintendent

Someone who said they were in an intimate relationship with former Ninnekah Public Schools Superintendent Todd Bunch filed a protective order against him, saying he attacked her inside an Omni Hotel room. A judge has granted the protective order, according to the District Court of Oklahoma County. Back in 2018,...
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy