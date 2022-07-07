WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner is “the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike’s father’s favorite player. Speaking Friday ahead of the WNBA’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner’s humanity than her playing ability as the league continued to push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia. “BG, Brittney Griner, is an American hero,” said Ogwumike, an All-Star forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. “She is ours and she is yours, and we must get her home.” Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ association, joined Griner’s wife, Cherelle, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson for a press conference calling for mercy for Griner a day after the eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO