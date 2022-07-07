ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea

By DOUG FEINBERG
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brittney Griner’s guilty plea Thursday has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservative pundits mock Brittney Griner in ‘idiotic’ attacks over her anti-national anthem stance

Conservatives are slamming Brittney Griner for her 2020 comments about removing the national anthem from WNBA games and some are even comparing her to those jailed after the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Ms Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison.The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial, as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibility of being released.“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was...
NBA
buzzfeednews.com

Brittney Griner Was Given A Note From Joe Biden Just Before Pleading Guilty In A Russian Court

Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom on Thursday, but not before she was handed a note from President Joe Biden. With the hope that a guilty plea might be her best shot at a lenient sentence in what experts fear is a sham trial, the WBNA player admitted to taking hashish oil into Russia by accident because she had been in a hurry when she packed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
People

Brittney Griner's Legal Team Reveals What Led to Guilty Plea: 'An Example of Being Brave'

Brittney Griner's lawyers are revealing what was the motivation behind the sports star's decision to plead guilty to drug charges in Russia. On Thursday, the 31-year-old WNBA star entered a guilty plea and said that she did bring cannabis products into the country — where it is considered illegal — but that she was packing quickly and did not mean to break the law, saying she did so "inadvertently."
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Key Free Agent Reveals Why He Left Warriors

Losing Otto Porter Jr. in free agency is a tough blow for the Golden State Warriors, as their veteran forward decided to join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year / $12.4M contract. Porter Jr. played a key role in delivering another championship to Golden State, playing 19.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, and converting on 40.4% of his three-point attempts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Guilty Plea#The Phoenix Mercury#Russian#The U S State Department
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Star Arrested In North Carolina On Thursday

On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
NBA
The Associated Press

Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner is “the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike’s father’s favorite player. Speaking Friday ahead of the WNBA’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner’s humanity than her playing ability as the league continued to push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia. “BG, Brittney Griner, is an American hero,” said Ogwumike, an All-Star forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. “She is ours and she is yours, and we must get her home.” Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ association, joined Griner’s wife, Cherelle, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson for a press conference calling for mercy for Griner a day after the eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife, WNBA Players Association President, And More Call For Star’s Release

During a press conference on Friday (July 8), Brittney Griner’s family, friends and supporters asked for the WNBA star’s return to the United States from Russia. According to Sports Illustrated, among the speakers at the presser in Chicago were Brittney’s wife Cherelle, WNBA Players’ Association President Nneka Ogwumike, Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy