CARS – TRUCKS – MOTORCYCLES – All makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome, from Project Cars to Show Cars. Registration begins at 9 a.m, pre-registration is $15, day of show is $20. Event is free to the public. “Goody Bags’ will be given to those who pre-register. Burnouts are not permitted.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO