ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

YMCA Charity Night in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499olu_0gXudvuA00
Calhoun Journal

July 7, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – YMCA of Calhoun County is holding a charity night On Wednesday, July 13 at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at their Charity Night! For every beverage purchased from 6-9pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County! YMCA of Calhoun County is an East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Anime Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 14th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The Anime Club meets the 2nd Thursday of each month. Contact Abigail for the title of month at 256-237-8501 x 319. Come to the Ayers Room to discuss the new manga title every month! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

D & D at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm will be a D&D Day at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Come join in at the Library for D & D Day! Make a Character sheet, crawl some dungeons, go on adventures, make some friends and eat pizza! All skill levels welcome! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Open House-Horseshoe Tournament

Piedmont, AL – On Saturday, July 16 come out and play in an open house horseshoe tournament held by Twisted Brotherhood RC Alabama located at 1470 US Highway 278 W, Piedmont, AL 36272. Come enjoy the fun! There will also be cornhole. They will have plenty of food and fun. It will be $40 a team and bring […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Poker Run in Ohatchee

Ohatchee, AL – On Saturday, July 16, Neely Henry Lake Association will post a Poker Run from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. This is a public event and everyone is invited. Everyone invited, 2022. $25 donation per hand. $500 First Place Hand, $250 Second Place Hand, $50 Worst Hand, and door prizes will be given. The Neely Henry Lake Association is an environmental and recreational organization. Our goals are to preserve, protect and improve the Lake. Tickets: neelyhenrylakeassociation.com/event-4875786.
OHATCHEE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Anniston, AL
Society
City
Hamilton, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun Journal

Working Dogs in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, July 14th at 10:00 am will be a great event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn all about working dogs and what they do. From K9 Police Units to Therapy Dogs at home! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

City Walk BHAM is open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM is now open. Eight years in the making, City Walk BHAM offers everything from pickleball courts and skateboarding to dog parks and relaxing gardens. The City Walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Music Day Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm begins the Music Day Camp hosted by Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Located at 1205 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 “iAM: The Real Life App for All That” is a “Children’s musical designed to teach kids that even with all of our distractions and entertainment, the most exciting thing in life is getting to know the God who made us.”
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Anniston Open Dart Tournament To Be Held

Anniston, AL – July 15th and 16th will be the dates for the 1022 Anniston Open Dart Tournament. This tournament will be 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm and is hosted by Indian Oaks Dart Room and held at The Oaks on Cherokee. This will be the 2nd Annual Anniston Open Soft Tip Dart Tournament. This is a “bring your own partner” soft-tip dart tournament played on Friday and Saturday. Come and enjoy the great competition and fun atmosphere. All skill levels are welcome!!!
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Charity#Local Events Anniston#The Ymca Annual Campaign#Ymca Camp Hamilton#Homesubscribe
wbrc.com

Crews battling brush fire in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Pelham confirm they are battling a brush fire in Shelby County. Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reed says this brush fire is between Oak Forest and Peavine Falls Road. Park Rangers, Pelham Fire units, and Chelsea Fire units are battling the fire. So far, no word on how many acres are impacted, but the fire is 50 percent contained.
PELHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Chess Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County and Model City Chess Club host a free and open to the public of all ages chess club. This event is held at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Learn to play chess, or find an accomplished opponent to play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Water rescue conducted in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police confirm that authorities conducted a water rescue on July 9. This happened on Elm Street. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said the van was in a ditch and the driver of the van was rescued. No injuries were reported. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Calhoun Journal

Free Movies in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Each Monday at noon the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a free movie event. Enjoy a feature movie every Monday at noon. Bring your lunch to enjoy or purchase popcorn and drink for .50 each. Movie titles are listed on the library’s calendar at publiclibrary.cc/events. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama 2022 Sales Tax Holiday

Calhoun County, AL – Alabama will hold its 17th annual sales tax holiday, beginning Friday, July 15, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. and ending Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 12 midnight, pursuant to §40-23-210 to §40-23-213, Code of Alabama 1975.  This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales tax. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
lakemagazine.life

Swim Alert has launched

Lake Watchers have been hard at work initiating the new Swim Alert monitoring program since my last article describing our swim alert vision in April’s issue of Lake magazine. We have identified popular swimming spots in and around Lake Martin; built webpages for posting and accessing swim-site test results; initiated Lake Watch bacteria monitoring at the sites; and posted results on our Swim Alert website at www.lakewatch.org/swim-alert. Thanks to Lake Watch’s fabulous monitor coordinator, Ann Campbell, and dedicated water monitors, Lake Watch Swim Alert is now a reality.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

7 farmers markets to visit in the Birmingham area

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Grab a tote bag and start shopping. Farmers markets are open in Birmingham, with vendors selling fresh produce, homemade baked goods, flowers, herbs, artworks and more. The markets are social centers, as well, as folks gather to browse and chat, mix and mingle. Admission is free to all the markets listed here, and you’ll find a variety of goods at each one.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Feed Our Friends Held in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Monday, July 11, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Event by Anniston Museums and Gardens. The Anniston Museum of Natural History is home to a variety of animal ambassadors. Join their education team every Monday this summer to feed and greet several of our residents up close. All proceeds go toward the care and enrichment of their animal ambassadors. Feed Our Friends is $2 per feeding. This program is available on a first come, first served basis and will end when animals are full. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Coroner Starts Kidnapping Victim Fundraiser

Calhoun, County, AL – The Calhoun County Coroner, Patrick “Pat” Brown, has started a fundraiser to help the victim of a recent violent kidnapping attack against Betty Cobb. Pat Brown stated he has, “known Ms. Cobb forever and I feel horrible how a person that has dedicated her life to helping others could be attacked like this.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy