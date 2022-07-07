YMCA Charity Night in Anniston

Calhoun Journal

July 7, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – YMCA of Calhoun County is holding a charity night On Wednesday, July 13 at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at their Charity Night! For every beverage purchased from 6-9pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County! YMCA of Calhoun County is an East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE