Ukrainians in US bring attention back to Russia’s war

By Kirstin Cole, AJ Jondonero, Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Russia’s war against Ukraine still rages on. With over 47,000 people dead, 17 million displaced and $600 billion worth of property damaged, the conflict has been nothing short of devastating.

Arthur Zgurov, from Razom for Ukraine, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss recent developments in the war.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

