American Xander Schauffele will go into the 150th Open as the hottest player in the world after winning his third tournament in a row at the Scottish Open on Sunday. The Olympic champion, 28, showed great composure and skill to overcome a severe mid-round wobble and follow up his win in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the JP McManus pro-am in Ireland on Monday and Tuesday with this single stroke success.

GOLF ・ 31 MINUTES AGO