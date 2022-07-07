ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

'Big Brother' Houseguest Kyle Capener Is All About That TikTok Life

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people were born to be in front of the camera. The jury is still out on if that's true for Big Brother Season 24 houseguest Kyle Capener, but tell that to his TikTok activity and the fact that he seems to love attention. The latter is kind of necessary to...

Related
Cinemablend

A Major 90 Day Fiance Couple Has Called It Quits After All That Spinoff Drama

90 Day Fiancé is sometimes a show that is just as much about relationships ending as it is about the origins of the franchise's central romances. On that note, it appears another major couple has just called it quits. After years together that resulted in their very own 90 Day spinoff, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have officially filed for divorce. The news arrives in the midst of some wild drama happening on The Family Chantel's fourth season, which has shown viewers the growing issues in their soon-to-be-defunct marriage.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Linkedin#Mormon
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

 We Have an Update on Ryan Serhant’s Marriage to Emilia Bechrakis Serhant

The MDLNY agent is opening up about his relationship. Ryan Serhant is making the most of summer by soaking up some quality time with his family abroad. The Million Dollar Listing New York agent recently joined wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant and daughter Zena in Greece, taking to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot from their happy reunion.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

