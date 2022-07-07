Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,436 new cases, 2 new deaths on July 7
By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
cenlanow.com
3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,436 new cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday, July 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,318,114 and the total number of deaths to 17,424. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase...
In today’s climate, drug overdose deaths have reached epidemic proportions. Last year more than 100,000 people died in the U.S. from overdosing on an addictive substance, a landmark that represents the highest recorded total ever. The need for effective action is more urgent than at any point in history, and many states are taking major steps to save lives.
DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
Louisiana Treasurer Calls for Statewide Online Payment Options for All State Agencies. Louisiana – On July 8, 2022, State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) discussions, emphasizing the importance of Louisiana learning to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the agenda indicated the need to investigate the acceptance of electronic payment methods for all state agencies and investigate the digital assets available to the state and make recommendations for their best use.
(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted state health officials Thursday to declare that Louisiana is in its sixth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. State health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter reported 5,436 new cases, 567 hospitalizations and two deaths from the novel coronavirus. The actual number...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is putting out a list of several reminders for residents ahead of any potential hurricane or tropical storm. The Louisiana OMV says residents should renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations ahead of time. Officials say...
NEW ORLEANS — Friday, a district court judge in New Orleans transferred the Louisiana abortion case to a court in Baton Rouge. The temporary restraining order on a state trigger law banning abortions is now expired. An abortion clinic in Shreveport and Students for Choice filed a lawsuit trying...
The Jackson County coroner identified the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kelley, and 52-year-old Mary Kelley, both residents of New Orleans, LA. According to bystanders, four vehicles were involved in the incident, two of which, a car and a pick-up truck, appeared to be totaled near the entrance to Walgreens. At...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Abortion services have stopped Shreveport‘s lone abortion clinic after a judge on Friday lifted a temporary block on the state’s abortion trigger laws. There were no signs of activity outside outside the Hope Medical Group for Women on King’s Highway, where the clinic...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a DeQuincy man who was last seen early Friday morning. Police say 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen on Jake Rigaiden Road in DeQuincy. Thompson is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to renew any important documents before disaster hits so they are prepared in case documentation is needed. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said that tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired documents may be required for disaster recovery assistance. Driver’s licenses, identification cards or certificates and vehicle registrations should be stored in a waterproof container that can be easily accessed.
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health reported its biggest single-day coronavirus case spike since the omicron variant surge. Louisiana reported 5,436 cases on Thursday. The last time more than 5,000 cases were reported was on Jan. 31, when the state was coming down from the omicron variant...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana parents and guardians can now add their child or dependent’s COVID-19 vaccination status to LA Wallet, according to the governor. LA Wallet is an app that allows residents to carry a legal digital version of their driver’s license. It also allows residents to virtually carry their SMART Health Card and hunting and fishing licenses from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
Officials say that an 82-year-old Mississippi man who was mowing the lawn at his church died from excessive heat conditions. Thomas Ellis, 82, of Sardis, was mowing the lawn at the Sardis, Mississippi church he attends when he got sick and died three weeks ago. WJTV in Jackson reports that...
When teachers and students return to school in Louisiana after the summer break, it will mostly be without masks, social distancing, quarantines or other restrictions imposed because of COVID-19. After Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision in March to lift the public health emergency declaration that he’d first issued two years...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of Louisiana State Police (LSP) was stopped for speeding along a dangerous stretch of a Louisiana interstate last month, a state police spokesman confirmed Thursday, July 7. Col. Lamar Davis was driving an unmarked Louisiana State Police vehicle to a meeting in Lake...
There are only two beaches in Louisiana that are open and safe to swim in: Cypremort Point State Park and Lake Charles North Beach. Every other beach is either closed or has a swimming advisory. Every year, from April 1 through October 31, the Louisiana Department of Health does weekly...
