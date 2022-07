PARLIER, Calif. — Parlier Police arrest a woman after a traffic stop Friday morning leading to the discovery of methamphetamine. Officers were seen in the area of Manning Avenue and "J" Street in Parlier after complaints of drug activity in the surrounding area. Police saw a car drive nearby and stopped the car for a noticeable traffic violation. During its investigation, Parlier Police searched the car and found several individual small bags of methamphetamine.

PARLIER, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO