“I don’t remember this being part of the original Footloose choreography,” Kevin Bacon captioned the video he posted to Instagram on June 28, “but figured we’d give it a spin.” Against Kenny Loggins’s title track to the 1984 film, Kevin, 63, and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, gave the viral TikTok trend a go. After the two danced into the frame, Kyra, 56, seems to go into a “Warrior III” yoga pose, with Kevin grabbing one of her arms while lifting her by the leg. At the start of the song’s chorus, Kevin “drops” his wife, rolling her out like a rug before catching her so she wouldn’t hit the floor.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO