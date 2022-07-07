ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vladimir Putin's Senior MP Threatens To TAKE BACK Alaska From U.S., Fires Off Stern Warning To The West

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkmJA_0gXuZbZ200
Source: Mega

Vladimir Putin’s MP threatened to take Alaska back from the United States if seized Russian assets are used to help Ukraine rebuild, Radar has learned.

Vyacheslav Volodin, who serves as Russia's most-senior politician and has been described as Putin’s “lapdog,” made the threat on Wednesday while speaking to the Russian parliament.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQnYV_0gXuZbZ200
Source: Mega

“Decency is not weakness,” Volodin told the lower house of parliament. “We always have something to answer with.”

“When they start trying to dispose of our resources abroad, let them think before they do so that we also have something to get back,” he added before ordering his fellow MPs to “keep an eye on Alaska.”

Although Alaska is not the only North American outpost that once belonged to the Russian Empire, it was the first and longest-lasting before being sold to President Andrew Johnson in 1867 for $7.2 million.

Other North American outposts that initially belonged to the Russian Empire but were later acquired by the United States include Fort Ross in California, as well as Forts Alexander, Elizabeth and Barclay-de-Tolly in present-day Hawaii.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es2R3_0gXuZbZ200
Source: Mega

Volodin’s Alaska threat came just a few months after Oleg Matveychev – a Russian politician and “spin doctor” for the Kremlin – demanded that the United States return “all Russian properties” that were “seized” by the U.S.

In March, Matveychev demanded “the return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States” while speaking on a Russian state media propaganda channel.

"We discovered it, so it belongs to us,” Matveychev proclaimed after demanding the entirety of Antarctica.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Volodin’s threat to seize Alaska also came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon the West and other allies to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild from the devastation and destruction brought as a result of Russia’s invasion of the war-torn nation.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5lOW_0gXuZbZ200
Source: Mega

Even though the war between Russia and Ukraine has not yet ended, Zelesnkyy recently estimated that the cost to rebuild Ukraine will take upwards of $750 billion.

Zelenskyy is also reportedly set to formally propose the request at the UN General Assembly meeting in September.

Comments / 12

Peon
3d ago

I've heard that Alaskan Escimos wowed to fight to the end, but not to join Russia. Besides, Russkies will start applying for the US Citizenship as soon as they put their feet on Alaska soil

Reply
2
David Bond
2d ago

We are not worried about Russia, as they can not win against a 3rd World countrg such as Ukraine. They would not last 5 minutes with the US.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Russian Soldier Breaks Down: We Are Just Meat Here

Nearly five months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” and after myriad reports of troops resorting to desperate measures to ditch the war, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday suddenly announced it was giving some soldiers in Ukraine’s Donbas a “chance to rest.”. The supposed...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Vyacheslav Volodin
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukraine#Russian#North American#Kremlin
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

12K+
Followers
712
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy