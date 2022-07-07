Vladimir Putin's Senior MP Threatens To TAKE BACK Alaska From U.S., Fires Off Stern Warning To The West

Source: Mega

Vladimir Putin’s MP threatened to take Alaska back from the United States if seized Russian assets are used to help Ukraine rebuild, Radar has learned.

Vyacheslav Volodin, who serves as Russia's most-senior politician and has been described as Putin’s “lapdog,” made the threat on Wednesday while speaking to the Russian parliament.

“Decency is not weakness,” Volodin told the lower house of parliament. “We always have something to answer with.”

“When they start trying to dispose of our resources abroad, let them think before they do so that we also have something to get back,” he added before ordering his fellow MPs to “keep an eye on Alaska.”

Although Alaska is not the only North American outpost that once belonged to the Russian Empire, it was the first and longest-lasting before being sold to President Andrew Johnson in 1867 for $7.2 million.

Other North American outposts that initially belonged to the Russian Empire but were later acquired by the United States include Fort Ross in California, as well as Forts Alexander, Elizabeth and Barclay-de-Tolly in present-day Hawaii.

Volodin’s Alaska threat came just a few months after Oleg Matveychev – a Russian politician and “spin doctor” for the Kremlin – demanded that the United States return “all Russian properties” that were “seized” by the U.S.

In March, Matveychev demanded “the return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States” while speaking on a Russian state media propaganda channel.

"We discovered it, so it belongs to us,” Matveychev proclaimed after demanding the entirety of Antarctica.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Volodin’s threat to seize Alaska also came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon the West and other allies to use seized Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild from the devastation and destruction brought as a result of Russia’s invasion of the war-torn nation.

Even though the war between Russia and Ukraine has not yet ended, Zelesnkyy recently estimated that the cost to rebuild Ukraine will take upwards of $750 billion.

Zelenskyy is also reportedly set to formally propose the request at the UN General Assembly meeting in September.