After years of turmoil, a NYC homeless shelter quietly opened next to a condo building on 'Billionaires' Row,' home to the city's first $100 million apartment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., today announced the conviction of NEHAL MODI, 41, for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.6 million worth of diamonds from Manhattan-based wholesale company, LLD Diamonds USA, LLC (“LLD”). Between March and August 2015, MODI made false representations regarding a purported deal with Costco Wholesale Corporation to obtain more than $2.6 million worth of diamonds from LLD, also known as Lev Leviev Diamonds, then liquidated the diamonds for his own personal gain. MODI was convicted by a New York State Supreme Court jury of Grand Larceny in the First Degree.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO