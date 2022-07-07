ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

After years of turmoil, a NYC homeless shelter quietly opened next to a condo building on 'Billionaires' Row,' home to the city's first $100 million apartment

By Bethany Biron
Business Insider
 3 days ago
The Park Savoy Hotel, located next to the entrance of one of the most exclusive and expensive condo buildings in Manhattan (seen at right), was transformed into a men's homeless shelter in June 2022. Park Savoy Hotel
  • A homeless shelter quietly opened last week on NYC's Billionaires' Row, named for its ultra-wealthy residents.
  • Residents pushed back against the facility for three years, claiming it was a safety hazard.
  • National homelessness rates spiked in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

