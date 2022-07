So it's summer and the kids are off and now and then you may be looking for something fun to do for lunch or dinner, well we have the answer possibly. Camp McDonald's is open and it was a total surprise to me. So now you are asking what the heck is Camp McDonald's? It's a month-long event on the McDonald's app that features food deals, menu hacks, drops, artists, and more. It's a fun way to treat the kids, and yourself and score some cool goodies.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO