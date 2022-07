SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sheboygan police are asking for help locating two suspects who allegedly stole from a vehicle at the Sheboygan Quarry. The man and woman allegedly broke the vehicle’s window and stole a purse and wallet last month. In addition to cash and credit cards, the stolen items also contained a prescription for Adderall.

