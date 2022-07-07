ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce police searching for persons of interest in deadly shooting

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh2NP_0gXuVq8B00

Fort Pierce police are searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed inside his car late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a disturbance and found a 31-year-old man shot inside a Nissan SUV. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Thursday released a picture of two men who are persons of interest in the case.

Fort Pierce Police Department
A picture of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of North 27th Street in Fort Pierce on July 5, 2022.

If you know who they are, call Det. Ludmila Quintao at 772-370-6136 or lquintao@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

1 killed, shooter arrested in Fort Pierce

One person is dead and the suspect has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night in Fort Pierce. According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, the shooting happened near the 2500 block of Avenue R at around 7:15 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
960 The Ref

Arrest made after body of 93-year-old Florida woman found in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of hiding her mother’s dead body in a freezer so she could keep receiving her Social Security benefits, authorities said. Michele Renee Hoskins, 64, of Sebastian, was arrested Thursday and charged with failing to report a death and tampering with evidence, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating sign and cam targeting candidate LaDonna Corbin

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a political sign and an outdoor camera allegedly targeting LaDonna Corbin, a school board candidate for District 2. Sheriff Eric Flowers told Sebastian Daily that deputies “found a game cam attached to a GoLine sign,” and it’s being passed on to detectives to see if any crime occurred.
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

Juveniles identified and located in Fellsmere BB gun theft

Juveniles identified and located in Fellsmere BB gun theft. Fellsmere, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Fellsmere Police have reported that the juveniles who stole 3 BB guns from Tractor Supply have been located. Here is the story:. Teens steal 3 BB guns from local store. Fellsmere Police Department investigating a shoplifting from...
FELLSMERE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
treasurecoast.com

Sebastian woman arrested after putting dead mother in freezer

Sebastian woman arrested after putting dead mother in freezer. Sebastian, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-A Sebastian woman was arrested after putting her dead mother in the freezer. On July 7, 2022, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Michele R. Hoskins, 64, of Sebastian, Florida for failing to report the death of her mother, Marie Hoskins, and tampering with evidence.
SEBASTIAN, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOT IN HEAD: This Is The Boca Raton Man Cops Shot During Rescue

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Man As Woman Is Saved In West Boca Raton. UPDATE AT 8:52 a.m. THURSDAY: READ THE POLICE REPORT. ALLSWANG ALLEGEDLY HELD THERAPIST HOSTAGE. USE THIS LINK. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The photo you see above is Tzvi […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday evening inside a Port St. Lucie home, authorities said. The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called to a home in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue about 5:45 p.m. for a welfare check after a 911 caller received "concerning information" about two people who live at the property.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Saturation Patrol Today In Unincorporated Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re driving in unincorporated Palm Beach County and you’re not wearing your seatbelt, don’t be surprised if you are stopped by police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be engaged in a saturation patrol for seatbelt violations at least through the morning. The targeted areas include West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach, and West Boynton Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy