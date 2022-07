ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old was seriously injured in a crash that occurred Friday evening, police say. The accident happened around 6:57 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and St. Louis Ave. Police tell News 4 that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was racing another car on St. Louis Ave when it ran a red light at 20th Street and hit a 2004 Chevrolet Impala going north on 20th Street. The 2-year-old was a passenger in the Impala, which was being driven by a 61-year-old woman.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO