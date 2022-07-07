Teen accused of flashing fake gun at Green Bay Police officers

Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy is accused of flashing a fake gun at Green Bay Police officers after the Fire Over the Fox event.

Police said officers were clearing the downtown area after the July 4th fireworks event when they encountered a 16-year-old who appeared to flash a gun. Police said the teen pulled up his sweatshirt and revealed a black handgun in his waistband.

According to police, an officer reported that the boy had done this twice in the officers' direction and when officers attempted to confront the teen, he took off running.

Officers were able to take him into custody, and eventually located a facsimile firearm just feet away from the juvenile. Police said the teen indicated that the gun was not real, and his friends told him to flash the gun at officers.

Police said this incident highlights many other incidents in Green Bay in which people are utilizing fake, facsimile, splatter guns, and other items to intimidate, or instill fear into people by making them believe they have a real firearm. Police said they are concerned about the risk of tragedy resulting from the use of these realistic facsimile guns.

“This incident also highlights the need for parents, mentors, and adults to monitor their children for dangerous behavior and talk to their kids about the consequences of their actions,” said Chief Chris Davis.