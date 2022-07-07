Omaha’s renowned Tri-Faith Initiative plans a Sept. 11 walk to promote diversity

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Omaha’s Tri-Faith Initiative will host an inaugural walk at its 38-acre campus to bring together varied populations and to celebrate the metro area’s diversity.

The United We Walk event is an opportunity, organizers said, to demonstrate to local, national and international audiences that Omaha “is a welcoming and inclusive community — a place where we all belong.”

All are invited to the Tri-Faith Commons, 13136 Faith Plaza, on Sept. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An opening program will kick off the 1.14-mile walk around the Jewish, Christian and Muslim houses of worship on the one-of-a-kind interfaith campus. Essentially completed in 2020, the site also features the circular Abraham’s Bridge that connects the religious buildings and a community center.

The 9/11 anniversary will be commemorated, adding to the meaning of the “unity and peace” event, coordinators said. They expect hundreds of walkers across many backgrounds to tour the campus and participate in family-friendly activities, including a pop-up Kiewit Luminarium experience.

“United We Walk is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the rich colors and cultures of our community during a fun, family-oriented afternoon,” said Wendy Goldberg, Tri-Faith Initiative executive director. “We are better together.”

The walk will be followed by open houses and an outdoor stage with various performers and entertainment. Local food trucks will be on hand. A diverse group of grand marshals will lead the march.

“Whenever there is an opportunity to understand a little bit more about others, and even to love on others, that is an opportunity and an event that I want to be at,” said Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia, one of the grand marshals.

“We encourage all communities of faith to come together on September 11 and walk together in celebration and support of all the diverse communities in Omaha,” said State Sen. John McCollister, a member of Countryside Community Church, the Christian partner of the Tri-Faith Initiative. He and his wife, Deb, also are among the grand marshals.

Free registration for United We Walk is now open. Walkers may sign up as individuals or as members of a group.

The Tri-Faith campus was developed to advance interfaith relationships and understanding. The site includes Temple Israel, Countryside Community Church, American Muslim Institute and the shared community center.

