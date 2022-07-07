ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man's house destroyed by tornado in Goshen

By Kristen Cornett, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) - People in Goshen were cleaning up damage early Thursday morning from the tornado that touched down the prior afternoon. Jim Palmer walked through what is left of his home. He lives along Goshen Road. He said he woke up from a nap minutes before the...

