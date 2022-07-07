ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KY

Marion issues water boil advisory

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Marion has issued a water boil advisory for Marion water customers, effective immediately.

According to Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford, residents are asked to use bottled water for cooking and drinking until further notice.

“The boil water advisory is partly due to the high temperatures,” Ledford said. “Oddly, it is also due to the conservation efforts undertaken by our water customers.”

Marion officials say high temperatures that have made the system’s chlorine levels dissipate faster than usual have made it more difficult for the city water system to maintain safe chlorine levels throughout the distribution system.  Conservation efforts by customers on the system have also reduced water flow through the pipelines, reducing the chlorine levels on the fringe of the network.

“This reinforces the importance of our bottled water distribution effort,” Ledford said.  “We continue to ask Marion residents to use the bottled water for cooking and drinking.  The water boil advisory applies if you plan to use tap water for human consumption.”

The boil water notice was issued following a check of the chlorine levels Wednesday by the Kentucky Division of Water.

