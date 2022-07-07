ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Portman Gets Vibrant in Orange Skirt Suit & Strappy Silver Sandals for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Press Tour In Rome

By Allie Fasanella
 3 days ago
Natalie Portman made another stylish appearance while promoting her new film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in Rome, Italy on Thursday.

The Israeli-born actress , 41, showed off a bright orange skirt suit featuring a collarless blazer with sleek silver buttons and an asymmetric cut. She paired the vibrant look with strappy silver metallic sandals set atop a subtly angled heel, which seamlessly matched the silver hardware on her jacket.

The mother-of-two wore her hair slicked back into an updo and sported a matching lip and a black manicure. During this European press tour so far, Portman has turned quite a few colorful looks, from a “Clueless”-inspired set to a chic red strapless Dior mini dress and matching red Jimmy Choo sandals at the UK premiere of the action film.

When the “Black Swan” star isn’t hitting the red carpet, she’s known for her low-key, sporty-casual style. She can often be seen stepping out Nikes, Asics, and classic Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, as well as beloved Birkenstocks sandals. In recent months, the Dior ambassador has been spotted in Nike’s Air Skylon II silhouette and Asics’ Gel-Kayano 27 runners on various occasions.

PHOTOS: See more of Natalie Portman’s style through the years.

Shop the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DX0Jk_0gXuTqCb00
CREDIT: Nine West

Nine West Yess Ankle Strap Sandals, $50 (was $85); ninewest.com

Natalie Portman Pops in Pink Miu Miu Suit & Edgy Crochet Crop Top With Hidden Heels In Rome for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Press Tour

Natalie Portman snapped a photo in Rome in a bubble gum pink set on Thursday ahead of a photocall. The actress is still riding out the promotional train for her new movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” her travels taking her to Rome. The star teased the movie’s July 8 release date in her caption, while the photo sees Portman standing before a scenic view of the Italian city.
Sarah Jessica Parker Boosts Sweatpants and Sheer Blouse with Purple Suede SJP Boots

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker announced her latest partnership in bold style — with a bold shoe to match. The “Sex and the City” star posed on Instagram to share her new partnership with RoC Skincare, a clinical skincare lined based in Paris that’s promoting its Look Forward Project — a digital initiative to celebrate the importance of optimism. For the occasion, Parker posed in a pair of light gray sweatpants and a gauzy white collared blouse. The formal-casual combo gained a sleek edge from her additional accessories: a black bra and layered necklaces. The “And Just...
Kate Beckinsale Amps Up the Little Black Dress in 6-Inch Heels With Unexpected Headpiece

Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale shared a poetic message with equally poetic style yesterday with an Instagram photo. “The road to true love included an unexpected stop in Winnipeg and a brilliantly timed fruit pastille,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale’s attire channeled the majestic elegance of an empress as her headpiece was one of the most favorable accents of the look. She posed with Gabriella Claire Morpeth in the utmost formal wear. This included a sleeveless black dress with diamond accents on the front. The dress began...
Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on 'Tonight Show'

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton's White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
Zendaya isn't pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings' initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Balenciaga creative director Demna looked to several of his famous friends to help unveil his second couture collection for the design house. The designer tapped Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and others to walk the runway for the Balenciaga couture show held Wednesday morning in Paris. The couture show took place at Balenciaga’s historic salon.
Jennifer Lopez Says It's the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
