Natalie Portman Gets Vibrant in Orange Skirt Suit & Strappy Silver Sandals for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Press Tour In Rome

Natalie Portman made another stylish appearance while promoting her new film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in Rome, Italy on Thursday.

The Israeli-born actress , 41, showed off a bright orange skirt suit featuring a collarless blazer with sleek silver buttons and an asymmetric cut. She paired the vibrant look with strappy silver metallic sandals set atop a subtly angled heel, which seamlessly matched the silver hardware on her jacket.

The mother-of-two wore her hair slicked back into an updo and sported a matching lip and a black manicure. During this European press tour so far, Portman has turned quite a few colorful looks, from a “Clueless”-inspired set to a chic red strapless Dior mini dress and matching red Jimmy Choo sandals at the UK premiere of the action film.

When the “Black Swan” star isn’t hitting the red carpet, she’s known for her low-key, sporty-casual style. She can often be seen stepping out Nikes, Asics, and classic Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, as well as beloved Birkenstocks sandals. In recent months, the Dior ambassador has been spotted in Nike’s Air Skylon II silhouette and Asics’ Gel-Kayano 27 runners on various occasions.

