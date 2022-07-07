ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marblehead, MA

In Marblehead, sailors get their speed on

WCVB
 4 days ago

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Yacht Club, headquartered in Marblehead, hosts a weekly Wednesday night amateur race...

www.wcvb.com

wanderwisdom.com

The Vista Motel in Gloucester, Massachusetts

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts girl finds success, confidence through Brazilian jiu-jitsu

LOWELL, Mass. — When it comes to kids and sports, there are many different parenting philosophies and approaches. For one Massachusetts family, it was about building an 8-year-old girl's inner strength. Reisy Lima, of Lowell, started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu through a trial class. "I had too much screen...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, July 13: On the Water

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It’s not hard to find wooden boat builders in New England. Finding one who chopped down the trees himself - and who has never actually sailed - is another thing altogether. That’s just one of the stories Anthony Everett is bringing us in a July edition of On the Water. He visits The Sailing Museum, now open in Newport, R.I., and hits up a new dining destination in a historic seaside home, the Winsor House in Duxbury. Anthony also meets author Eric Jay Dolin who shares fascinating facts from his new book about Revolutionary-era “privateers.”
NEEDHAM, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, July 12: In the Navy

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Our camera follows Anthony Everett for a quick hitch aboard the USS Truman - from the mess hall, to the flight deck, and everywhere in between. Channel your inner Maverick (Iceman?) during this look back at a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts dog's artwork to raise money for Alzheimer's Association

BOSTON — A unique and adorable artist in Massachusetts is taking up painting to support a good cause. Jackson, a 3-year-old dog named after famed painter Jackson Pollock, is creating artwork with his paws with the help of his owner, Karen Pollack. Pollack is the director of community relations...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

WCVB in Boston Promotes 2 in Weather Department

Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has promoted two of its meteorologists after chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard announced his retirement and his transition to an emeritus weather role in the fall. Cindy Fitzgibbon has been named chief meteorologist while weekend meteorologist Mike Wankum has been moved to the evenings. As chief meteorologist,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, July 14: Behind Closed Doors

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nicole Estaphan ventures underground to explore the vents around the Ted Williams Tunnel. We meet famed rock-and-roll photographer Charles Daniels – who spent endless hours behind the scenes of the Boston rock music scene (alongside his friend, Peter Wolf) and still owns thousands of rolls of unprocessed film containing untold celluloid treasures. Finally we go behind the exclusive doors of the royal suite at Boston’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.
BOSTON, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Signs for future LGBTQ-friendly senior living facility in Boston vandalized with hate speech

BOSTON — Signs for a future LGBTQ-friendly senior housing facility that is currently under construction in Boston have been vandalized with hateful messages. Banners hung around the construction site for The Pryde, a 74-unit housing development that will be inside the former William Barton Rogers Middle School in Hyde Park, were spray-painted with vulgar and threatening messages.
BOSTON, MA
worldatlas.com

Western Massachusetts’ Best Towns for Summer Fun

Massachusetts, one of the original Thirteen colonies, is currently a state in New England with the highest population. Massachusetts has hundreds of quaint villages that are ideal for any season, from the seashore to the mountainous Berkshires. Visitors can enjoy ideal Cape Cod summers, leaf-peeping in Western Massachusetts in the fall, alpine and nordic skiing through parks in the winter, and the spring blooming of a variety of flowers and cherry blossoms. It is challenging to choose just a few excellent locations in Western Massachusetts. These are the most endearing tiny towns in Massachusetts, with locations ranging from those with Puritan roots to sites that were Revolutionary War battlegrounds to one known for witch hunts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

