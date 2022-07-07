Kenoshan of the Week: Ashleigh Ours

On July 6, 2022, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) issued two rulings prohibiting collective bargaining over subjects related to employer-provided health care coverage plans per Wis. Stat. § 111.70(4)(mc)6. The two rulings—City of Racine, Dec. No. 39446 (WERC, 7/22) and Dec. No. 39447 (WERC, 7/22)—reaffirm the broad discretion and unilateral control that local government employers, like Racine, have under the statute including deciding whether to provide a health care plan to public safety employees. With regard to the language analyzed in these two decisions, WERC concluded that with the exception of employee premium contribution and Medicare Part B payments, the other language involving an employer-offered health care plan, including health care plan participation for future retirees and family members, constituted prohibited subjects of bargaining.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO