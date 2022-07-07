ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenoshan of the Week: Ashleigh Ours

By Andrew Horschak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Next month, Ashleigh Ours will be finishing her term as...

CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Staying positive: Kenosha.com approaching two-year anniversary

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the old motto goes, timing is everything. When Kenosha desperately needed a sense of hope, faith in humanity...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

Taste of Wisconsin to return to Kenosha's lakefront this summer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Back again for another year, the award-winning Taste of Wisconsin festival will return to Kenosha's lakefront July 28-30. The festival is known for the tastes, flavors and cultures of Wisconsin coming together in downtown Kenosha along the shore of Lake Michigan. The 11th annual event will...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Waterford Balloonfest set for Saturday, July 16

WATERFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the only hot air balloon festivals in the area is returning to Waterford next weekend, July 16. CBS 58 was joined by Kathy Lindbloom and Kate Brown, who are co-chairs of the balloonfest committee, to tell us more about the event.
WATERFORD, WI
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
Effingham Radio

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Chicago, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate...
CBS 58

The Sparks family: How they're doing now, 7 months after Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Just over seven months ago, the Sparks family experienced the ultimate nightmare: two children ran over at the Waukesha Christmas parade. Tucker Sparks, the older brother survived; Jackson Sparks, the younger brother, did not. Mom and dad experienced it all. So how are they doing now? CBS 58's Jessob Reisbeck talked to them about their journey.
WAUKESHA, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Free brick giveaway from Giese Elementary School to take place on July 14

Racine community members have the opportunity to participate in a free brick giveaway. Racine Unified School District closed Giese Elementary School at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Since then, demolition of the school has taken place. The former elementary school was located at 5120 Byrd Ave. The remaining...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WERC Prohibits Collective Bargaining Over Workplace Health Plans

On July 6, 2022, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) issued two rulings prohibiting collective bargaining over subjects related to employer-provided health care coverage plans per Wis. Stat. § 111.70(4)(mc)6. The two rulings—City of Racine, Dec. No. 39446 (WERC, 7/22) and Dec. No. 39447 (WERC, 7/22)—reaffirm the broad discretion and unilateral control that local government employers, like Racine, have under the statute including deciding whether to provide a health care plan to public safety employees. With regard to the language analyzed in these two decisions, WERC concluded that with the exception of employee premium contribution and Medicare Part B payments, the other language involving an employer-offered health care plan, including health care plan participation for future retirees and family members, constituted prohibited subjects of bargaining.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
kenosha.com

Mt. Carmel Festival celebrates its 73rd year this weekend

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Businesses outside the gates of Summerfest feeling the financial pinch

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest -- of course great for music -- and popular attraction for tourist and locals -- but at the end of the day it’s a business -- and for some in the Historic Third Ward, the numbers just aren't adding up. "My numbers and my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deploys water safety enhancements, beaches on Lake Michigan

RACINE, Wis. - Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest of the Great Lakes. Numbers show Lake Michigan has had the most drownings in the past two years. Now, Racine wants to change that. "We’re not messing around anymore and we want people to enjoy the lake but we owe it...
RACINE, WI

