ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC nurse who received first COVID vaccine to receive Medal of Freedom

By AJ Jondonero
rochesterfirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a jab well done for the New York City nurse who was the...

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers urged to wear masks again as COVID cases rise

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID is a concern in New York City.All five boroughs have a "high" community level and that's prompting local health officials to recommend New Yorkers wear masks again, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday. COVID cases surged and New York City's health department took to Twitter, writing, "To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."The city is up to a 15.4 percent positivity rate. But going back to wearing masks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The White House
NY1

Free activities to do with children this summer in New York City

City school students have been on summer break for almost two weeks, prompting a parenting site to help families find activities to occupy children. The website mommypoppins.com features lists of things to do, including dozens of free activities around New York City for kids. "Summer is the season of free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Jumaane Williams backs COVID-19 alert system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city did away with the COVID-19 alert system put up earlier this year, even though there is an uptick in cases. Some public advocates in New York City believe the development was a mistake. Jumaane Williams joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the city’s recent move to remove the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams wants New York to learn to live with COVID. The city scrapped its guide map for how to do that.

Last week, the New York City Department of Health removed its color-coded COVID-19 alert system from its website, leaving a notice of plans to reevaluate the system. This week, the seven-day positivity rate in New York City crossed 14%, as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron variant accounts for an increasing share of the city’s reported COVID-19 cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Presidential Medal of Freedom
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
nypressnews.com

Rudy Giuliani had stents put in after ‘assault’ flap says John Catsimatidis; NYC Mayor Adams: the video doesn’t match up with the allegation

John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani’s defense during a radio interview with Mayor Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who can actually get a gun in New York City?

New York City officials are expecting an increase in the number of guns carried legally in the city following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the state’s concealed carry law in June. The New York City Police Department, which is the licensing agency tasked with issuing gun permits in the city, is notoriously strict when it comes to granting permission to carry a gun. The law overturned by the court allowed licensing agencies to apply a level of subjectivity in determining who had a “unique need for self-protection.” Now that the standard has been ruled unconstitutional by the high court, the state has set new guidelines for issuing the permits, effective Sept. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Recoups $122,000 for Consumers Charged for Expedited COVID-19 Tests That Were Late

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $122,000 for more than 690 consumers in New York City who paid for expedited COVID-19 tests but received their results later than the promised 24-hour timeframe. After the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued a warning letter to Clear 19 Rapid Testing LLC (Clear 19) to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for COVID-19 results, Clear 19 refunded hundreds of consumers who received their results more than two hours after the promised time. The company also amended their advertising to accurately describe turnaround times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

I work in N.Y. but live in N.J. Why do I have to pay N.J. tax?

Q. I’ve been a resident homeowner in New Jersey for nine years. I work in New York City. I am being pursued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation to pay taxes from 2015 to 2019 in the amount of $11,000. I have already paid $3,000. Why do I have to pay New Jersey taxes when I did not work in New Jersey but in New York all this time?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy