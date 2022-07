Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's not the time to be gardening, ask anyone in the South. The highs are hitting triple digits by late morning and there's not a breeze to be found rustling the leaves of trees from dawn to dusk. I should know better than to let my garden aspirations take hold during this ruthless season, but here we are as I sit with the Crirax Galvanized Raised Garden Bed ($149.99) in my Amazon cart just waiting for me to hit the virtual checkout. With the 12-in-1 planter box currently priced at 35% off, now is the time to take the plunge—triple-digit heat index or not.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO