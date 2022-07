NEEDHAM, Mass. — In the wake of July 4 and the past week, there is little celebratory mood left in America. On Independence Day itself, seven innocent victims outside Chicago fell to yet another young man with an assault weapon. It was, by one count, just one of the more than 300 mass shootings in the nation through early July. It’s already not the last. Nor should we expect that battlefield weapons will become less available anytime soon to the next taker and wrecker of American lives.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO