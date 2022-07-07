Rogers church asks for help in locating stolen items

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers First Church of Nazarene is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of stealing personal property items from staff members.

According to a Facebook post , on June 29 at approximately 3:15 p.m., three people entered the church preschool shortly after student dismissal asking for a tour of the facility.

Once inside, two members of the group reportedly distracted staff members while one stole a Sam’s Club credit card and debit card from one of the staff members’ wallets.

The church says on security cameras, they can be seen driving away before purchasing $7,000 worth of items, including Visa gift cards at Sam’s Club in Bentonville and Springdale, Ark.

The vehicle is described as a small or mid-size SUV, dark in color, and possibly a BMW model.







If anyone has information regarding the suspects seen in the photos above, the church asks you to contact them directly at 479-636-1050 or the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.

