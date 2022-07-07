ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Trey Lance Ready to Fulfill His Potential

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5Gmk_0gXuRVvs00

Trey Lance and Derek Carr are two quarterbacks with excellent late-round value.

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. First up: SI Fantasy senior writer Michael Fabiano:

Top Sleeper: Trey Lance, 49ers
The 49ers moved up in last year’s NFL draft to get Lance in the top five, and he’s now in a position to make good on his big-time potential. A versatile quarterback who rushed for 1,100 yards in his final full season at North Dakota State, Lance could be this year’s version of Jalen Hurts but with more upside as a passer. The quarterback position is deep, so Lance can be had in the double-digit rounds and could be a huge sleeper.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Top Rookie: Breece Hall , Jets
Hall landed in a good but not great situation with the Jets, who already possess a good, young runner in Michael Carter . Still, I project Hall to be the lead back and see most of the early-down and goal-line opportunities for the Men in Green. Hall should lead the Jets backfield in touches, though his pass-catching chances will be limited with Carter in the mix. Still, I like Hall enough to be a potential No. 2 fantasy running back.

Biggest Bust: Tyreek Hill , Dolphins
Hill has long been one of the elite fantasy wideouts, but I’m concerned about his 2022 outlook. Now in Miami, he’ll see an enormous downgrade at quarterback from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa . Hill will also have to share targets with Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki (among others), and his schedule is one of the least favorable at wideout. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hill finished outside of the top 12 fantasy wideouts this year.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comeback Player: Allen Robinson , Rams
The chalk "Comeback Player" in fantasy is Christian McCaffrey, so I'll go with Robinson. The biggest bust in fantasy football last season, the veteran wideout landed in a great spot with the Rams. He'll play alongside Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback he's had maybe ever at any level, and defenses won't be able to double him with Cooper Kupp also in the offense. I can see A-Rob posting 70-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards.

Late-Round QB: Derek Carr , Raiders
Fantasy managers who like to wait on drafting a quarterback should be targeting Carr in 2022 drafts. He has never been a top-10 fantasy quarterback, but he’s been close (QB14 last season). That was without stud Davante Adams , his old college pal, who the Raiders added this offseason. With Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in the mix and an offensive-minded coach in Josh McDaniels, Carr will produce career bests.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
Sports Illustrated

Aaron Rodgers’s Man Bun Is on the Line in Golf Bet With Charles Barkley

At this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Aaron Rodgers has more on the line than just his golf reputation. Fellow competitor Charles Barkley bet the Packers quarterback during June’s The Match VI that if Barkley finishes ahead of Rodgers on the leaderboard, than he gets to cut his infamous man bun off. On the flip side, if Rodgers places higher than Barkley, which is often the case, then the NBA legend will donate $25,000 to Rodgers’ charity of choice—North Valley Community Foundation.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Sports Illustrated

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Rashaad Penny Rising in Value

The new era for the Seattle Seahawks started in the offseason after trading away QB Russell Wilson and having their first losing season (7-10) since 2011. The new beginning starts with QB Drew Lock and TE Noah Fant, blended with their two star wideouts (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett). The Seahawks’ defense struggled to get offenses off the field last year, leaving Seattle with many questions to answer before moving back up their division rankings. In addition, the running back position has a chance to be improved with the addition of Kenneth Walker and a late-season showing by Rashaad Penny.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Si Fantasy#Jets Hall#The Men In Green
Sports Illustrated

ESPN Blocked FS1’s Attempt to Hire Damien Woody for New Show, per Report

ESPN reportedly has no plans of losing NFL analyst Damien Woody to a competing network, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Woody, who has one year left on his contract with ESPN, was approached by FOX as the company had plans to pair Woody with Craig Carton on Carton’s upcoming new television show on Fox Sports 1, per The Post. However, with Woody having the lone year remaining, ESPN was able to curve FOX’s move.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
BucsGameday

Tampa Bay could part ways with third-year wide receiver

It is not a secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. With top-flight depth at several positions, they have a lot of assets at their disposal to stay competitive for the foreseeable future. Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report raised a very...
TAMPA, FL
Sports Illustrated

Baker Mayfield 2022 Fantasy Projections: New Team, Same Mayfield?

Health affected the throwing ability of Baker Mayfield in 2021. Despite his issues, he hasn’t been a winning quarterback (29-30) over his four seasons with Cleveland. His completion rate (61.6) came in well below his college career (68.5) while falling to be a difference-maker in touchdowns (92 over 60 games). Mayfield tossed three touchdowns or more in nine of his 59 starts – none over his previous 18 games). His value in the run game (158/571/5) has been minimal in his career.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports Illustrated

Cowboys, TE Dalton Schultz Starting Up Talks on New Contract, per Report

As the NFL deadline for franchise tag players to sign long-term contracts approaches on Friday, July 15, there are still a few players who have yet to do so with their teams. One player is Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. The 25-year-old is entering his fifth season with the Cowboys in 2022, and he is set to earn $10.9 million next season with his 2022 tag. He’d much rather have a long-term contract with Dallas, though.
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy