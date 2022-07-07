Michael Taylor taking seat Thursday afternoon for Kansas City

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-5 Sunday for a three-game sweep. Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds posted their first four-game winning streak since May 25-28. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season. The Reds opened the series with back-to-back, 10-inning wins, including Friday night’s game that ended on a balk. Cincinnati broke away early in the wrapup, scoring seven times in the third off rookie Shane Baz (1-2). Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-2) was the beneficiary of the homer barrage. In his second start since coming off the injured list and fifth overall, Cincinnati’s top 2019 draft pick allowed nine hits and three runs in five innings, striking out six.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO