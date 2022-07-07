Michael Taylor taking seat Thursday afternoon for Kansas City

San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar (neck, concussion) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Profar suffered a concussion and a neck strain on Thursday and will not be available to face the Giants on Friday. Matt Batten will enter the lineup in left field and bat ninth versus left-hander Sam Long and San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will rest on Friday night after Austin Slater was chosen as San Francisco's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 179 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.6% barrel...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Goldschmidt is being replaced at first base by Albert Pujols versus Phillies starter Nick Nelson. In 364 plate appearances this season, Goldschmidt has a .340 batting average with a 1.032 OPS, 19 home...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-5 Sunday for a three-game sweep. Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds posted their first four-game winning streak since May 25-28. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season. The Reds opened the series with back-to-back, 10-inning wins, including Friday night’s game that ended on a balk. Cincinnati broke away early in the wrapup, scoring seven times in the third off rookie Shane Baz (1-2). Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-2) was the beneficiary of the homer barrage. In his second start since coming off the injured list and fifth overall, Cincinnati’s top 2019 draft pick allowed nine hits and three runs in five innings, striking out six.
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are looking to add some offense, especially from behind the dish, so they are adding Bethancourt to the mix. Heading back to Oakland in the deal are Triple-A outfielder Cal Stevenson and Single-A pitcher Christian Fernandez.
Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Trevino for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will catch at home after William Contreras was given a breather versus their division competition. In a matchup against left-hander Patrick Corbin, our models project d'Arnaud to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
The Arizona Diamondbacks listed David Peralta as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Peralta will bat fifth and cover left field in Sunday's series finale while Cooper Hummel takes a seat. Peralta has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.6 fantasy...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Bart for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Reynolds is being replaced in center field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 339 plate appearances this season, Reynolds has a .263 batting average with an .812 OPS, 15 home runs,...
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Carson Kelly in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly will take the afternoon off while Jose Herrera starts at catcher and bats ninth. Kelly is projected to make 138 more plate appearances this season, with 4 home runs, 13 runs,...
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres is being replaced at second base by DJ LeMahieu versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 291 plate appearances this season, Torres has a .268 batting average with an .807 OPS,...
New York Mets utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Davis will handle designated hitting duties after Dominic Smith was benched at home versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Davis to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Estrada for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gallagher will catch for right-hander Zack Greinke on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Plesac and Cleveland. Edward Olivares moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallagher for 6.7 FanDuel points...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Kepler is being replaced in right field by Kyle Garlick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 303 plate appearances this season, Kepler has a .238 batting average with a .741 OPS, 9 home runs,...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Diaz is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Diaz for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 13.6 FanDuel points.
