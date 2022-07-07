Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland: Women’s Euro 2022 – as it happened

10.17pm BST

That’s it for tonight’s coverage . Sarah Rendell was at St Mary’s for us, so please read her report and chat about the game below the line. Thanks for your company and emails - goodnight!

Related: Guro Reiten sets seal on victory as Norway sweep Northern Ireland aside

10.14pm BST

The Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels’ reaction

“We were nervous in the first 20-25 minutes. They’ve got the two best strikers in the world, yet we drew the last hour of the game. The scoreline is hard to take because I thought we did better than that. But when you think about their quality… we’re three years into this program, and it’s going to take ten years to get us into the top 20 in Europe.

“We have to get real and understand that it’s an emerging game in Northern Ireland – we’ve created a monster because we’ve grown too quick and we’re playing against teams of this ilk. It’s tough. But we matched them for the last hour. I felt we did a lot of good stuff, and that gives us encouragement. The girls were superb and gave everything for the country.

“We’re learning all the time and you can see what we got from that game tonight. We started to believe a bit more as the game matured. These experiences are brilliant for them, especially the younger ones. It will help them, and they will help the growth of the game.”



10.01pm BST

There are two games tomorrow, both in a very competitive Group B

Spain v Finland

Germany v Denmark

Here’s our Sid on how Spain are adjusting to life without Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso.

Related: Spain promise to be ‘raring to go’ despite absence of Alexia Putellas

9.59pm BST

The thoughts of Northern Ireland goalscorer Julie Nelson

“We were a bit nervous in the first 15 minutes and conceded two goals, but I thought we stepped up after that and did out best. We restricted them to not many chances in the second half and that’s what we need to do.

“It’s absolutely incredible [to score Northern Ireland’s first goal at a major tournament]. I definitely didn’t think I’d be getting on the scoresheet! It’s an incredible feeling.”

9.54pm BST

Full time: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Peep peep! A comfortable win for Norway at St Mary’s, as expected, but Northern Ireland got the moment they craved when Julie Nelson scored their first goal at a major tournament.

Norway looked terrific, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten in particular. They added to earlier goals from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum and will give England a serious test on Monday, especially as you know Ada Hegerberg won’t be as merciful in front of goal as she was tonight.

It’s not too trite to say that this was a triumphant night for both sides - Norway won the game, and Northern Ireland made history.

Norway’s Guro Bergsvand gives her shirt to a fan after her side’s victory. Photograph: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Northern Ireland players applaud their fans after the match. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

9.51pm BST

90+3 min Graham Hansen shoots wide, under pressure from Nelson, after some neat interplay with Saevik. She has been majestic.

9.49pm BST

90+1 min Five minutes of added time.

9.48pm BST

90 min A loose ball falls to Reiten, who shoots over from 15 yards.

9.48pm BST

90 min Another change for Norway - Anna Josendal replaces Julie Blakstad at left-back.

9.46pm BST

88 min Blakstad charges into the area from the left, holds off McFadden and hits a cross towards Hegerberg that is cut out by the diving Burns.

9.45pm BST

87 min England v Norway on Monday, oh yeah. That is going to be a cracker . Sarina Wiegman has plenty to consider, especially the role of Leah Williamson, given how good Norway are in attack. The No10 Caroline Graham Hansen could be a big problem for England.

9.44pm BST

85 min The two players of the match, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten, stand over a free-kick on the left. Eventually Graham Hansen takes it and Burns claims confidently.

9.40pm BST

82 min Burns makes another good save, pushing away a rasping shot from the substitute Saevik. That’s the sixth save Burns has made tonight.

9.39pm BST

81 min A raft of substitutions now as the match starts to peter out. Guro Bergsvand is on for the captain Maren Mjelde.

9.38pm BST

79 min Caitlin McGuinness replaces Magill, and Emily Wilson is on for Lauren Wade. Magill was in tears as she left the field, after getting her foot stuck in the turf. It doesn’t look good.

9.37pm BST

78 min This is really sad: Simone Magill is being helped from the field, and she looks in a lot of distress. I hope that doesn’t mean her tournament is over.

9.35pm BST

77 min Norway look, if not desperate then certainly keen to give Hegerberg a goal. Saevik tries to find her with a cross that is cleared at the far post.

9.34pm BST

75 min The atmosphere at St Mary’s is terrific, with the Northern Ireland fans making a fair old racket.

Northern Ireland fans cheer on their team. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

9.32pm BST

73 min Another change for Northern Ireland: Kirsty McGuinness replaces Rachel Furness, who has put in an admirable shift.

9.30pm BST

71 min A Norway corner is punched away to the edge of the area towards Saevik, who hooks a volley over the bar. Meanwhile, here’s the moment Julie Nelson will remember forever.

9.28pm BST

69 min: Hegerberg has a goal disallowed! It was another neat move, involving Reiten and Graham Hansen, but Reiten was fractionally offside before she squared the ball to give Hegerberg an open goal. Those three have been spectacular at times tonight.

9.26pm BST

68 min Both these teams are in action again on Monday. Northern Ireland play Austria on this ground, and Norway meet England in a humdinger in Brighton.

9.24pm BST

66 min A triple change for Norway: Vilde Boe Risa, Karina Saevik and Tuva Hansen replace Eikeland, Maanum and Sonstevold

9.23pm BST

65 min A change for Northern Ireland: Rebecca Holloway replaces Kelsie Burrows.

9.21pm BST

62 min No sign yet of Norway going easy on Northern Ireland, or saving their energy for England on Monday. Reiten threads a gorgeous first-time pass through to Hegerberg, who is eased away from the ball by Magee. At first viewing I thought that should have been a penalty, but the replays were less conclusive.

Ada Hegerberg of Norway appeals for a foul in the box. Photograph: Christopher Lee/UEFA/Getty Images

9.20pm BST

58 min Northern Ireland have been more spritely in attack in the second half. There’s a carnival atmosphere, despite the scoreline - which, for Northern Ireland, was only ever going to be part of the story tonight.

9.14pm BST

GOAL! Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Reiten 54)

Guro Reiten gets the goal her performance deserves. She teased the free-kick round the wall and past Burns, who took a step to her left and was wrongfooted as a result. Nice free-kick though it was, that was a bit too easy.

Norway’s Guro Reiten (right) scores her side’s fourth goal of the game from a free-kick. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Reiten celebrates her goal. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

9.12pm BST

53 min The majestic Graham Hansen is fouled just outside the area by McFadden, who is booked.

9.12pm BST

52 min At the other end, a confident long-range floater from Wade is comfortably saved by Pettersen.

9.11pm BST

51 min: Chance for Norway! Hegerberg marches through on goal, wins a 50/50 with Burns - who goes feet first despite being in her own area - and drives the ball across goal. It’s going wide but Magee makes sure anyway, booting it clear inside the six-yard box.

9.08pm BST

Vance’s corner was headed up in the air , which lead to a bit of a scramble in the penalty area. Eventually Furness miscued a shot across the six-yard line and Nelson reacted smartly to head it towards goal. The keeper Pettersen scrambled the ball away but it was clearly over the line when she did so. Northern Ireland have their first goal at a major tournament!

An unmarked Julie Nelson of Northern Ireland heads goalwards ... Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock

Norway keeper Guro Pettersen stop the ball crossing the goal line. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Nelson is mobbed by her team-mates after pulling a goal back, which is their first goal in a major tournament. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

9.07pm BST

GOAL! Norway 3-1 Northern Ireland (Nelson 49)

And it leads to a goal from Julie Nelson!

9.07pm BST

48 min Wade wins an early corner for Northern Ireland, their first of the game...

9.04pm BST

46 min Peep peep! Northern Ireland kick off the second half.

9.03pm BST

A half-time change for Northern Ireland: the captain Marissa Callaghan is coming on to replace Nadene Caldwell. What a proud moment for a giant of Northern Irish football.

8.50pm BST

Half time: Norway 3-0 Northern Ireland

Peep peep! As expected, Norway have been just too good for Northern Ireland. Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum and Caroline Graham Hansen got the goals, and it would have been more but for the keeper Julie Burns. Northern Ireland haven’t let themselves down, they’re just up against a superior team.

8.48pm BST

45+2 min Graham Hansen cuts infield from the left. Nobody challenges her, so she keeps going and eventually curls a shot from 25 yards that bounces up awkwardly and is pushed away by the diving Burns. That was a decent save because I think she saw it late.

8.47pm BST

45+1 min Wade plays a neat reverse pass to Magill, who shoots a few yards wide from the edge of the area. Northern Ireland have had some bright moments in attack, albeit without really threatening Guro Pettersen.

8.45pm BST

45 min After another successful press from Norway, Hegerberg works Burns from distance.

8.43pm BST

43 min Furness has probably been Northern Ireland’s best player in the first half. She has led the press well and shown touches of quality. But ultimately Norway are just too good.

Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness (center) surges past the challenge of Norway’s Maria Thorisdottir (left) and Caroline Graham Hansen. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

8.40pm BST

40 min A break in play while Caldwell receives treatment. I think she’s fine to continue.

8.36pm BST

36 min “Ah yes, the NOR-NOR derby,” says Peter Oh. “Norway versus Norniron. The winner of this one oughta play whoever prevails in North Korea v North Macedonia to determine ultimate NOR bragging rights.”

8.35pm BST

34 min Good play from Northern Ireland. McCarron (I think) curls an excellent long pass to find Wade in space on the right. She cuts inside, across the line of the penalty area, and eventually hits a shot that is blocked.

8.32pm BST

32 min “Burns, kick the ball long,” says Peter Gartner. “You’ve given away one goal already with your short passes from the back.”

8.32pm BST

GOAL! Norway 3-0 Northern Ireland (Graham Hansen 31)

Graham Hansen pings the penalty through Burns, who went the right way and got a touch but couldn’t keep it out.

Caroline Graham Hansen (right) fires home from the penalty spot for Norway’s third goal of the game. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

8.30pm BST

PENALTY TO NORWAY!

30 min The resulting corner hits the outstretched elbow of Caldwell. She was probably unsighted after the ball dipped over a couple of heads at the near post, but rules are rules.

8.29pm BST

28 min: Great block by Magee! Norway cut Northern Ireland open down the right. Eventually Reiten squares the ball to Hegerberg, whose close-range shot is heroically blocked by the lunging Magee. That almost certainly saved a goal.

8.27pm BST

27 min A rare Northern Ireland attack ends with Wade shooting wide from 20 yards.

8.25pm BST

25 min Hegerberg misses an excellent chance, heading back across goal and wide from Reiten’s inswinging cross. For a player of her class, particularly in the air, that was almost a sitter.

8.24pm BST

24 min Maanum, given a bit of space 25 yards from goal, hits an excellent low drive that is pushed round the post by the sprawling Burns. Good save.

8.24pm BST

23 min There’s a lot of focus on Hegerberg and Hansen, understandably so, but Guro Reiten really is a delightful footballer - stylish, flexible, imaginative and full of mischief. She’s causing Northern Ireland all kinds of problems.

8.22pm BST

22 min: Good save from Burns! Another chance for Norway. Hansen, Reiten and Hegerberg combined beautifully to put Eikeland through on goal, and her poked first-time shot was well blocked by the outrushing Burns.

Norway’s Amalie Eikeland is thwarted by Northern Ireland’s keeper Jackie Burns. Photograph: Bernadett Szabó/Reuters

8.20pm BST

21 min It’s all Norway now, with Northern Ireland’s early enthusiasm starting to disappear after the blow of those two goals.

8.16pm BST

16 min Almost a third goal, with Reiten’s pullback just behind Hegerberg in the area. Norway look so slick.

8.14pm BST

That was a nightmare for Northern Ireland. The keeper Burns played a short pass to McCarron, who was pressed effectively by Maanum. The ball ran to Hegerberg in the area, and she squared it to give Maanum an open goal.

Frida Maanum slots the ball home to double Norway’s lead. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Maanum (top) celebrates with Ada Hegerberg. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

8.13pm BST

GOAL! Norway 2-0 Northern Ireland (Maanum 13)

And now Frida Maanum has made it two!

Norway’s Frida Maanum celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Bernadett Szabó/Reuters

8.13pm BST

13 min A crisp long-range strike from Maanum is well held to her right by Burns. These are dangerous times for Northern Ireland.

8.12pm BST

12 min Furness shoots over from distance. Northern Ireland have straight quite brightly in attack, with some very effective pressing.

8.11pm BST

It was a simple goal, stemming from a throw-in on the right. Hegerberg and then Reiten, with a terrific reverse pass, moved the ball across the field to the overlapping Blakstad. She took a touch and drilled a low shot past Burns at the post.

Norway’s Julie Blakstad fires home to open the scoring. Photograph: James Marsh/REX/Shutterstock

Then wheels away in celebration. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/UEFA/Getty Images

8.10pm BST

GOAL! Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland (Blakstad 10)

Julie Blakstad puts Norway ahead!



Norway’s Julie Blakstad is congratulated by her team-mates after opening the scoring. Photograph: Bernadett Szabó/Reuters

8.09pm BST

9 min There’s a break in play while the ball is changed. What is this, cricket?

8.07pm BST

7 min Graham Hansen wriggles away from three players on the right and crosses towrds Reiten, who heads over from 12 yards. That wasn’t a bad chance. And it was a thrilling run from Graham Hansen.

8.05pm BST

4 min The first chance for Norway. Reiten clips a lovely pass through to Hegerberg, who moves into the area and is shaping to shoot when McFadden makes a vital lunging tackle. McFadden’s tackle knocks the ball onto Hegerberg, who shoots over the bar as a result.

8.03pm BST

4 min It’s been a bright start from Northern Ireland, with the wing-backs Vance and Magee seeing plenty of the ball.

8.01pm BST

2 min “Northern Ireland say they aren’t here to make up the numbers, but a 5-3-1-1 formation suggests otherwise,” says Tony D. “They are playing for a draw and will probably do the same against England. The lone striker and number 10 will be very isolated and Norway’s defence will have an easy time picking them up on the break. Presumably NI will have two wing backs, but they will need to be very disciplined to avoid being caught on the break. Possibly not too many goals tonight.”

I’d be inclined to see their tactics as pragmatic rather than defensive. If they go toe to toe with Norway, they’ve no chance.



8.00pm BST

1 min Peep peep! Norway kick off from right to left.

8.00pm BST

“Hello Rob,” writes Kári Tulinius. “Given that Kenny Shiels seems to have Northern Ireland lined up with eight in defence, it looks like he’s worried about the mismatch with Norway. Which I understand. Were I facing Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen, I’d be tempted to tell everyone to just stand on the goalline and hoof every ball into the sea.”

7.56pm BST

On a lovely summer’s evening in Southampton , the players on both sides walk onto the field - Norway in red, Northern Ireland in white. There’s a fine atmosphere, with a reported crowd of around 11,000.

Norway supporters cheer on their team. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

As do the Northern Ireland fans. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

7.55pm BST

Northern Ireland are up against one of the all-time greats tonight: Ada Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner who recovered from an ACL injury to inspire Lyon to Champions League glory this year. And now she’s back with Norway too.

Related: Ada Hegerberg on her Norway return: ‘I can’t wait to inspire some new kick-ass kids’

7.52pm BST

England started Euro 2022 with a slightly nervy 1-0 win over Austria last night. Here’s Karen Carney’s take on the game, and especially the performance of the little genius, Fran Kirby.

Related: Fran Kirby shows her maverick brilliance will be key to England’s Euro 2022 | Karen Carney

7.34pm BST

Related: ‘Incredible journey’: Northern Ireland captain Callaghan upbeat for Euro 2022

7.31pm BST

Anyone out there? Feel free to send in your hopes, dreams, fears, thoughts on the merits of a 5-3-1-1 system or anything else.

7.19pm BST

Pre-match listening

Our special Euro 2022 podcast, Women’s Football Weekly, will be jostling for position in your podcast feed throughout the tournament. You can listen to it there, or by clicking the link below.

Related: Euro 2022 kicks off, view from Vienna and more – Women’s Football Weekly

7.17pm BST

One of Northern Ireland’s star players is the Liverpool midfield Rachel Furness. She spoke to Louise Taylor about the impact of Northern Ireland’s qualification.

Related: Reaching Euro 2022 a game changer for Northern Ireland and Rachel Furness

7.02pm BST

The lowdown on the two teams

Related: Women’s Euro 2022 team guide No 4: Norway

Related: Women’s Euro 2022 team guide No 3: Northern Ireland

6.53pm BST

Team news

The Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan, who has been struggling with a toe injury, starts on the bench. Sarah McFadden will captain the team in her absence.

Norway (possible 4-4-1-1) Pettersen; Sonstevold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Blakstad; Eikeland, Maanum, Syrstad Engen, Reiten; Graham Hansen; Hegerberg.

Substitutes: Skoglund, Mikalsen, T Hansen, Bergsvand, Boe Risa, Saevik, Ildhusoy, Bjelde, Terland, S Hansen, Josendal, Haug.

Northern Ireland (possible 5-3-1-1) Burns; Magee, McFadden, Nelson, Burrows, Vance; McCarron, Furness, Caldwell; Wade; Magill.

Substitutes: Flaherty, Turner, McKenna, Hutton, Callaghan, McGuinness, Holloway, L Rafferty, McDaniel, Wilson, Andrews, McGuinness.

Referee Lina Lehtovaara (Finland).

6.30pm BST

Preamble

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Norway v Northern Ireland at St Mary’s. There’s been a helluva lot of hype and excitement about this game, so it’s about time somebody put it in perspective: it’s only the most important game Northern Ireland women’s team have ever played. Forty-nine years after their first international match, a 4-1 defeat to the Republic of Ireland, they will play in a major tournament for the first time.

Whether because of nationality, gender, unconscious snobbery, most of us struggle to fully appreciate what tonight means for the women’s game in Northern Ireland. We know it’s historic, we wish them nothing but well, but the occasion doesn’t hit us in the viscera. How could it?

That creates a slightly uncomfortable feeling – we don’t want to underplay the occasion, but we don’t want to patronise Northern Ireland either. There is an elephant in the preamble: the likelihood of this being a mismatch. Although Northern Ireland are saying all the right things, they are realistic enough to know that their Euro 2022 impact is likely to be long-term, revealed by future generations, rather than immediate. By qualifying, they have changed the women’s football forever in Northern Ireland.

Anything that happens in the next nine days is a bonus. They are 250-1 outsiders to win this tournament and have been drawn in a seriously difficult group. Tonight’s opponents, Norway, beat them 6-0 home and away during qualification, and are among the excitingly large group of teams who could conceivably win the tournament. The attack of Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg – who retired from international football for five years after Norway’s disastrous Euro 2017 – will worry any defence in the tournament.

The tournament. Euro 2022. The one that includes Northern Ireland.

Kick off 8pm.