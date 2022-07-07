ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

New head of anti-discrimination agency elected in Germany

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLgvh_0gXuQm1Y00

Germany's parliament on Thursday elected as the government's new anti-discrimination commissioner a journalist whose nomination last month had sparked controversy over her comments on Germans who don't have immigrant roots.

Ferda Ataman, 42, was elected as head of the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency with a tight majority. She was nominated by the government, but members of the Free Democrats, part of the governing coalition, and lawmakers with the opposition conservative Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany had sharply criticized the choice.

They questioned Ataman’s suitability for the post, calling her, among other things, a left-wing activist.

Ataman, whose parents immigrated from Turkey, was especially attacked for an op-ed she wrote for Spiegel Online magazine in 2020, in which she defended calling Germans without immigrant roots “potatoes." The term is sometimes used in a derogatory way for ethnic Germans.

Supporters of Ataman — especially members of the governing Green Party and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ Social Democrats — called the accusations against her slanderous and discriminating, alleging that some of the attacks were racially motivated because she's a second-generation immigrant.

“The wonderful Ferda Ataman should head the anti-discrimination office — which led to a slanderous campaign including threats against her family,” the co-leader of the Social Democrats, Saskia Esken wrote on Twitter.

Green Party deputy leader Agnieszka Brugger wrote that she had experienced Ataman “as smart, very empathetic, friendly, dialogue-oriented, reflective," the German news agency dpa reported.

“What some write about her does not match the person I met at all,” she added.

Ataman, who was watching the vote in parliament from the visitors’ gallery, briefly rose and bowed slightly after the result was read out.

“Those who have not yet been able to place their trust in me, I would like to convince with my work,” she said afterwards, according to dpa.

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency advises people who have been discriminated against based on their racial, ethnic, gender or religious background. This includes such cases as discrimination because of a foreign-sounding surname when looking for an apartment or applying for a job.

The agency also commissions studies, produces guidelines and raises awareness of discrimination issues through public relations work.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservative pundits mock Brittney Griner in ‘idiotic’ attacks over her anti-national anthem stance

Conservatives are slamming Brittney Griner for her 2020 comments about removing the national anthem from WNBA games and some are even comparing her to those jailed after the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Ms Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison.The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial, as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibility of being released.“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was...
NBA
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Saskia Esken
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

No wonder no one wants to be a teacher: world-first study looks at 65,000 news articles about Australian teachers

Remember when former Morrison government minister Stuart Robert lashed out at “dud” teachers? In March, the then acting education minister said the “bottom 10%” of teachers “can’t read and write” and blamed them for declining academic results. This is more than just a sensational headline or politician trying to get attention. My research argues the way teachers are talked about in the media has a flow-on effect to how people feel about becoming a teacher, and how current teachers see their place in the community. So, when we talk about the shortage of teachers in Australia, we also need to...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Religious lies, conmen and coercive control: how cults corrupt our desire for love and connection

Project Mayhem is an all-male cult – but unlike the real cults that Sarah Steel writes about in Do As I Say, Project Mayhem is fictitious. It comes from the mind of Chuck Palahniuk in his masterpiece novel Fight Club, a dark exploration of contemporary masculinity that describes how a group of men come together to form a fringe group with fringe ideas – and how this can go wrong. Review: Do As I Say: How cults control, why we join them, and what they teach us about bullying, abuse and coercion, by Sarah Steel (PanMacmillan) Project Mayhem exhibits many key...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Agency#Turkey#Social Democrats#Racism#Germans#Christian#Spiegel Online#Green Party
TheConversationAU

Do Australians pay too much income tax? 6 charts on how we rank against the rest of the world

Australians pay too much income tax – or so some argue. The Australian Financial Review’s economics editor, John Kehoe, for example, has noted: Australians are paying more personal income tax as a share of government revenue than any other advanced economy, except for the high-taxing Scandinavian welfare state of Denmark. And the day after the federal election, the AFR editorialised: Too heavy reliance on taxing productive workers and business earnings blunts incentives to work, save and invest. Perhaps even more stinging is that the AFR considers New Zealand to have a better income-tax system. New Zealanders pay 10.5% on their first NZ$14,000...
INCOME TAX
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy