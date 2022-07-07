Kim Kardashian Continues to Insist Her Beauty Standard Is 'Attainable' Despite the Ongoing Criticism

Click here to read the full article.

Kim Kardashian is a trendsetter when it comes to beauty and fashion, there is no denying that fact. However, she has been on the receiving end of criticism over the years about the looks she set the standard for — some people feel they are unrealistic for the fans who idolize her every move.

Last year on the reunion special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians , Andy Cohen asked the burning question, “Do you think that you are promoting unattainable standards of beauty in any way?” Kim responded, “No, I don’t, because I think we get up, we do the work, we work out .” We can already hear your groans from here because we all know the place of privilege the SKIMS founder comes from with access to every beauty and fitness expert out there. If you thought that taking some time to reflect upon her answer would change the outcome of this question, well… think again.

In her cover story with Allure , Kim was asked the same question and she leaned harder into her response this time around. She described her beauty standards “attainable,” which is a little baffling when we know she dramatically lost weight for her Marilyn Monroe look at the Met Gala. “There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs,“ she said. “My mentality was never like; you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”

Of course, she also took the time to defend the way she lost the weight while unironically noting her privilege. “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message,” Kim defended herself. “But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.” Yet she is a style and beauty icon in ways that many actors will never achieve, so the criticism comes from a different place. Kim has the means to recreate herself every few years, and we don’t fault her for that — we just wish she would acknowledge that not everyone can achieve the beauty trends that she’s putting out there for the whole world to imitate.

