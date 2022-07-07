I Scrolled Through Over 4,000 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items, These Are My Top 24 Picks

Click here to read the full article.

Let me tell you a story about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that explains the core of my being. For the first eight years of my life, I lived in Germany with my Expat parents. What does that have to do with the Nordstrom Anniversary sale? Well, every summer my parents would plan our annual trip to visit my grandparents in Seattle around the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Since then, the sale has become a shopaholic’s dream national holiday and a pivotal part of my personality (and the first seasonal retail job on my resume). I’ve been curating my Nordstrom Anniversary sale picks ever since I was old enough to circle light-up sneakers in the Anniversary sale catalog with a red pen.

Since Seattle is home to the Nordstrom flagship store, which means that the in-store selection is amazing and the competition is fierce. I used to line up hours before the store opened to get first dibs on my favorite items from the catalog (like I said, I’m a fashion writer and I have a shopping problem). Thankfully, online shopping has since developed, and now I’m able to scroll through all 4,000 plus women’s sale picks without ever encountering a line.

It’s the greatest time of year. It’s Christmas in July. It’s the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary sale and may I just say, this is the most excited I’ve ever been about the selection (yes, I’m even more excited than when I bought a teal Juicy Couture track jacket on sale back in 2009). If you aren’t familiar with the sale, here’s the gist. Nordstrom pulls an Uno-reverse and puts thousands of fall new arrivals on sale. The pieces range from everyday basics like bras, tanks and jeans to designer accessories and home decor. Once the sale is over, all the items get marked up to the full price. Essentially, if you snooze, you lose. The early access preview has just hit Nordstorm’s site and if you’re a Nordstrom credit card holder, you can begin shopping the sale on July 7th before the entire inventory is available to the public on July 15th.

I just hung up a FaceTime call with my (very stylish) mom to evaluate my favorite items from the 2022 sale. This year, I’m excited about the influx of loafers, soft denim, chic blouses and luxury candles. I love that the sale also helps me predict what will be trending this fall . Spoiler alert: scrunchy boots, quilted jackets and fall florals are going to be big next season. Here are my favorite TK pieces that made my shortlist.

Balloon Sleeve Top

I love the delicate silhouette of this balloon sleeve top . It comes in three colors and is a steal for just $39.

Orlano Pointed Toe Boot

You heard it here first, slouchy boots are the next big thing—might as well buy them on sale! This pair by AllSaints comes in camel or black.

Satin Slipdress

A slip dress is a year-round staple and the lime green color of this one guarantees that it’ll be a standout in your closet.

Logan Barel Leg Jeans

These vintage-inspired jeans have the coolest stitching on the knee and an adjustable buckle on the back of the waist to ensure a perfect fit.

Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag

This equestrian-looking Coach bag is so chic and can either be worn as a crossbody or top handle bag.

Quilted Crest Jacket

I’m clearly into an equestrian theme for fall because I’m obsessed with this quilted Lauren Ralph Lauren jacket . It comes in three colors but I’m partial to the houndstooth.

Tori Tank

This is a sale item that is too good of a deal to pass up. I live in ribbed tank tops all year long and plan on buying multiples of this one for just $11.

Admore Floral Print Smocked Organic Cotton Dress

Baum und Pferdgarten is known for making beautiful dresses (but they are a bit on the pricey side). I’m taking full advantage of this floral number being on sale.

Supergoop! Glow Duo

This isn’t a fashion pick but I couldn’t scroll past Supergoop! on sale and leave it off my list! I swear by this glow screen and use it every. single. day.

Meant To Be Floral Cotton Blouse

This billowing floral blouse was at the top of my “must buy” list (and I successfully snagged it). It comes in three floral patterns and if I love the first one I ordered, you bet I’ll be going back for more.

Everyday Poplin Shirt

Live out your Matilda Djerf dreams (for a fraction of the price) with a classic white button-down .

Air VaporMax 2021 FK Knit Sneaker

This pair of knit sneakers will look so cute with your athletic gear or with a pair of slacks and a blouse. They’re fitted, versatile and the epitome of sporty-chic.

The Way Home Shorts

This pair of high-waisted workout shorts are known for being super comfortable and flattering. Plus, this yellow color is so fun.

The Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices created the OG exercise dress and have redesigned and refined it to perfection over the years. This winner comes in three colors.

Out Of The Woods Zip Jacket

This cheetah print fleece will have you actually looking forward to colder weather. I love the cinch-tie neck and shoulder pads.

Glen Plaid Wide Leg Trousers

You’re going to be really happy you have these plaid wide-leg trousers to plan your outfits around come fall.

Squall Chain Chelsea Boot

I already bought these boots and already know they will be my go-to for the foreseeable future.

32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid & Boot

This Hydro Flask is a bit of a random pick but honestly, who doesn’t love a good reusable water bottle?

Smocked Sleeveless Midi Sundress

Finding an incredible designer piece on sale is the greatest feeling and this Proenza Schouler White Label dress is giving me all the feels.

4-Piece Candle Gift Set $152 Value

I’m a Diptyque super-fan and use this candle set to create a special mood around occasions.

Liquid Twist Hoop Earrings

Classic gold hoops are great but this twisted pair is definitely an upgrade.

Kenova Loafer

I already own these loafers and can confirm that they are the most comfortable shoes in my closet. I cannot recommend them enough!

Kali Floral Print Smocked Blouse

This Veronica Beard blouse is the perfect example of florals for fall.

Genuine Shearling Slipper

Once you start wearing slippers around the house, you will never ever go back to the barefoot life. UGG makes the best in the game. This pair comes in six colors.