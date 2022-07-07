ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo will not fly out with Manchester United squad on pre-season tour

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JU06_0gXuQAg400

Cristiano Ronaldo will not fly out with the rest of the Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour on Friday after being granted additional time off due to a family issue.

The 37-year-old has not attended training under new manager Erik ten Hag this week, despite being expected to return to Carrington on Monday with the rest of United's international players.

It emerged last weeked that Ronaldo wishes to leave United this summer following their failure to qualify for the Champions League and would like the club to accept a satisfactory offer for his services.

Chelsea are weighing up the possibility of a move for the Portugal international and five-time Ballon d’Or winner. United reiterated again on Thursday that Ronaldo is not for sale and that he still has one year remaining on his existing contract at Old Trafford.

United remain uncertain as to when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad, with no timeframe set on his return from his extended period of leave.

Ten Hag and his players fly out to Bangkok on Friday for a series of games in Thailand and Australia. United kick-off their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign against Liverpool in the Thai capital next Tuesday, before further friendlies against Melbourne City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa before the end of the tour on 23 July.

Ronaldo informed United earlier this week that he would not return to training when expected due to ‘family reasons’, an explanation which was accepted by the club.

As United's highest-profile player and arguably the most famous in the world, his absence from the tour will be deemed a commercial blow for the club. Ronaldo is still expected to feature widely in promotions of United’s new home kit, which is set to launch on Friday.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season after returning to United in a £12.9m deal from Juventus but his goals did not prevent the club from recording their lowest-ever Premier League points tally, falling to a sixth-place finish.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by claims of racist and homophobic abuse at Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “unacceptable”.Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.“Attending...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United Squad#The Champions League#Ballon D Or#Old Trafford#Thai#Crystal Palace
The Associated Press

Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future at club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s preseason tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club. United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Lack Of Certainty Around Ronaldo’s Future Is Reportedly Blocking Deal For Man United Target

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United was always going to have a big impact on the club this summer; however this impact may have just become greater. With Cristiano Ronaldo requesting to leave Manchester United this summer due to concerns about a lack of Champions League football and transfer activity, the club’s targets this transfer window just got wider.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Denver

Djokovic wins men's Wimbledon final, capturing 21st Grand Slam title

Wimbledon, England — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe's big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion.Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated.Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall.The top-seeded Djokovic ran his...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Manchester United tables an improved offer for Arsenal target

Manchester United seems to have met Ajax’s demands for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez with their latest offer. The Argentinian is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between both clubs as he seeks to move to the Premier League. Arsenal first launched a bid for his signature, but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag vows to bring the good times back to Manchester United by playing 'proactive' and 'brave' football as he speaks ahead of their pre-season tour... but there's no mention of wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo!

Erik ten Hag has vowed to bring the 'good times' back to Manchester United as he promised to implement a 'proactive' style of football during his time at the club. United endured a miserable campaign last term, finishing with their lowest Premier League points tally and failing to qualify for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Charles Leclerc edges out Max Verstappen as Carlos Sainz escapes burning Ferrari

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire.Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight.With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy