Lanes closures on Grand Blanc Rd. and Baldwin Rd.

BAY CITY, MI - One of Bay City’s bridges is closed to traffic due to an accident. Bay County sent out a BAY Alert at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 stating that the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed on both the eastbound and westbound sides for a crash.
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI -- Fans of the old-fashioned, homemade cinnamon rolls at Cinnamom’s Bakery will now be able to pick them up on the go. The bakery is moving its storefront location from a plaza near Perry Road and Belsay Road to the corner of East Maple Avenue and Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township.
Sherman Township, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The crash happened on M-25 (Lakeshore Road) south of Atwater Road in Sherman Township around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say Vincent Bechard, 67, died after his Saturn was hit by...
BAY CITY, MI — Crews reached a new milestone in the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project this week. Bay City Bridge Partners began pouring concrete for the first section of new decking on the Liberty Bridge Thursday night, July 7. “We are excited to be able to provide some great...
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say one person has died after crashing a motorcycle into a ditch. Authorities say the rider was driving at an excessive rate of speed around 10 p.m. July 9, on eastbound I-696 Inkster Road in Farmington Hills. Similar links: Motorcyclist dead after crash...
Saginaw County fire crews battled a major fire at Swan Valley Condominiums west of Saginaw for much of Thursday night into Friday morning. Massive condo fire west of Saginaw burns through the night. The fire continued burning through the night. As of 6 a.m. Friday, firefighters remained on the scene...
Saginaw’s STARS (Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services) bus system is moving forward with a feasibility study to look into possible sites for expansion, including the potential redevelopment of the historic Potter Street Station. The agency has hired Spicer Group to conduct the study. “This study and vision is...
A Detroit Metro Airport employee shuttle crashed Friday, sending riders to the hospital, officials said. The bus "collided with the tunnel walls on southbound Dingell Drive around 5:30," said Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, in a statement. Five people on the bus, including the driver,...
WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
Bay County Sheriff Deputies and Bangor Township Fire Rescue units were sent to the Bay City Town Center parking lot just before 10:30 Friday night in response to a report of several people shooting at one another. Authorities found one person who had been shot in the parking lot in front of the Bay City 10 GDX theatre. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital. No information has been released about who the person is and their condition. No information has been released about any suspect or suspects. The Sheriff’s Department indicated they think this was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Department at 989-895-4050 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Michiganders drive from all over to cruise Bay City’s Cool City Car Show and Cruze. Car enthusiasts are cruising into mid-Michigan this weekend as the Cool City Car Show drives through Bay City. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here is a look at tonight’s top stories. Pro-choice petition...
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Investigators say a three car crash just north of Owosso killed one man and left others injured Saturday, July 9. The Shiawassee County Sheriff said officers were sent at 2:11 p.m. to the crash close to the Owosso Conservation Association. One of the passengers,...
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An injured man is recovering following a shooting on Friday outside of a Bay City Mall. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Bay City Town Center around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was shot in the parking...
A 10-year-old boy has died in a water-related accident at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County. Michigan State Police say the child fell off a piece of floating playground equipment Wednesday evening and into the unnamed lake. Neither the boy nor his family have yet been identified. Although troopers were unable...
THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township Thursday afternoon. Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said they received the call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. “On our first arrival, we immediately...
BANGOR TWP, MI — Two boating mishaps in Bay County over the Independence Day weekend resulted in three people being hospitalized. The first incident occurred about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, and involved a single-boat crash on the Kawkawlin River. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to find the boat parked at a dock on the side of the waterway, its two occupants lying injured nearby.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials confirm that the main breach in the Flint River spill leads back to a storm sewer. Chemical fingerprinting confirmed to officials that the the petroleum-based substance that leaked into the Flint River June 15 was identical to substances found at Lockhart Chemical. In an update...
The Hamburg Township Police Department is investigating two serious accidents, including one fatal, that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany says the first occurred on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:43pm. Police and fire personnel, along with Livingston County EMS, were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Strawberry Lake Road near Pine Bluff.
MILFORD (WWJ) – A 10-year-old child has died after falling off floating play equipment on the lake at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday. Michigan State Police officials say the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the middle of the main lake at Camp Dearborn. Witnesses told authorities the...
Richmond — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Line and Muttonville Lane. Police, firefighters and medics found a 32-year-old man who had been riding...
