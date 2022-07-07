ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Lanes closures on Grand Blanc Rd. and Baldwin Rd.

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe wary of lane closures on Grand...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Marlette man killed in crash Friday night in Huron County

Sherman Township, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The crash happened on M-25 (Lakeshore Road) south of Atwater Road in Sherman Township around 6:15 p.m. Investigators say Vincent Bechard, 67, died after his Saturn was hit by...
HURON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Grand Blanc, MI
Traffic
wsgw.com

STARS Moves Forward With Feasibility Study for Potter Street Station

Saginaw’s STARS (Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services) bus system is moving forward with a feasibility study to look into possible sites for expansion, including the potential redevelopment of the historic Potter Street Station. The agency has hired Spicer Group to conduct the study. “This study and vision is...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Metro Airport staff shuttle bus crashes, sends 4 to hospital

A Detroit Metro Airport employee shuttle crashed Friday, sending riders to the hospital, officials said. The bus "collided with the tunnel walls on southbound Dingell Drive around 5:30," said Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, in a statement. Five people on the bus, including the driver,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work
WILX-TV

Head-on collision closes M-52 in Ingham County for several hours

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - M-52 was closed for several hours Wednesday due to a collision near Lantis Road. According to authorities, a 51-year-old woman from Stockbridge was traveling southbound on M-52 at about 3 p.m. when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from Ashley.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

One Person Shot Outside Bay City Mall Theatre

Bay County Sheriff Deputies and Bangor Township Fire Rescue units were sent to the Bay City Town Center parking lot just before 10:30 Friday night in response to a report of several people shooting at one another. Authorities found one person who had been shot in the parking lot in front of the Bay City 10 GDX theatre. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital. No information has been released about who the person is and their condition. No information has been released about any suspect or suspects. The Sheriff’s Department indicated they think this was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Department at 989-895-4050 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Deadly crash near Owosso kills 1

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Investigators say a three car crash just north of Owosso killed one man and left others injured Saturday, July 9. The Shiawassee County Sheriff said officers were sent at 2:11 p.m. to the crash close to the Owosso Conservation Association. One of the passengers,...
OWOSSO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WNEM

Man shot, injured in shooting at Bay City mall

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An injured man is recovering following a shooting on Friday outside of a Bay City Mall. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Bay City Town Center around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was shot in the parking...
BAY CITY, MI
whmi.com

Boy Dies from Floating Playground Structure at Camp Dearborn

A 10-year-old boy has died in a water-related accident at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County. Michigan State Police say the child fell off a piece of floating playground equipment Wednesday evening and into the unnamed lake. Neither the boy nor his family have yet been identified. Although troopers were unable...
DEARBORN, MI
WNEM

Chief: All residents got out of Saginaw Co. condo fire safely

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple mid-Michigan fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township Thursday afternoon. Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said they received the call about the fire at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. “On our first arrival, we immediately...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

3 hospitalized after boat crash, propeller slicing in Bay County on July 4 weekend

BANGOR TWP, MI — Two boating mishaps in Bay County over the Independence Day weekend resulted in three people being hospitalized. The first incident occurred about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, and involved a single-boat crash on the Kawkawlin River. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to find the boat parked at a dock on the side of the waterway, its two occupants lying injured nearby.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Location of main breach confirmed in Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials confirm that the main breach in the Flint River spill leads back to a storm sewer. Chemical fingerprinting confirmed to officials that the the petroleum-based substance that leaked into the Flint River June 15 was identical to substances found at Lockhart Chemical. In an update...
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Two Crashes, One Fatal, Under Investigation In Hamburg Township

The Hamburg Township Police Department is investigating two serious accidents, including one fatal, that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany says the first occurred on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:43pm. Police and fire personnel, along with Livingston County EMS, were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Strawberry Lake Road near Pine Bluff.
Detroit News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Richmond

Richmond — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Line and Muttonville Lane. Police, firefighters and medics found a 32-year-old man who had been riding...
RICHMOND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy