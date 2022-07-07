ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Adam’ Heading To San Diego Comic-Con Hall H, Dwayne Johnson Says

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Dwayne Johnson just made it official on his social media: New Line’s Black Adam is heading to San Diego Comic-Con. There was a question whether Warner Bros’ DC feature side would be at the fanboy confab; now they are.

The Black Adam panel is set for Saturday, July 23 in Hall H. “6,000 Strong,” Johnson wrote Thursday.

The movie opens on October 21. Johnson, who has been developing Black Adam for a decade, plays the title character, with Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

The plot: early 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the pic, which Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote. Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing.

Johnson surprised exhibitors in-person at Warner Bros. CinemaCon session back in late April with a new trailer.

