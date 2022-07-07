ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested after string of vehicle thefts

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after a slew of vehicle thefts that occurred over a three-month span.

Memphis Police say Keeno Tillman is facing several counts of theft of property, as well as burglary from a motor vehicle.

The first vehicle theft was reported on May 6 at the Walgreens on Elvis Presley near East Raines. A woman told officers her 2014 black Ford Explorer had been stolen from the parking lot.

Hours later, a detective spotted the Ford Explorer while following behind two other stolen vehicles on Winchester near Brownbark. The detective followed the Ford Explorer until it came to a stop at a dead end in the Heritage Trail Condos.

Police say Tillman got out of the driver seat of the Ford Explorer and dropped a handgun before fleeing the scene. The detective reportedly knew Tillman because of previous encounters with him.

Four arrested after alleged crime spree ends

Two weeks later, on May 20, a woman reported that her 2020 Ford Explorer had been stolen from outside of Cotton Row Uniques on Poplar Avenue. Officers recovered the Ford Explorer the next day in front of an apartment complex on Arborwood Drive.

Police say the truck was damaged. Officers reportedly found Tillman’s fingerprints in the truck.

On May 21, a woman reported she was pumping gas at the Q-Mart on Getwell Road near Elliston Road when a red Ford SUV pulled up beside her. Police say a person got of the back of the SUV and got into the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect reportedly took the woman’s purse that contained her debit cards and $20 in cash. Memphis Police say the Ford SUV used in the theft was later determined to be the same SUV that had been stolen on May 20.

Memphis Police say on June 6, officers responded to vehicle theft at the CVS on Winchester and Kirby Parkway. A man told police someone stole his 2017 Land Rover Discovery from the parking lot.

Officers recovered the truck about an hour and a half later at the same apartment complex where the 2020 Ford Explorer had been recovered.

Memphis Police say Tillman’s fingerprints were found in the Land Rover Discovery along with a juvenile’s fingerprints. Investigators determined Tillman used to live in the apartment complex where the vehicles were recovered.

On June 7, a man reported his Glock 19 was stolen out of his 2020 Dodge Ram while it was parked at Balmoral Presbyterian Church on Quince Road. The back driver side window had been broken out.

On July 1, a man reported that 2019 Audi A6 had been stolen from the parking lot of P.F. Chang’s on Ridgeway Road near Park Avenue. Police say they key had been left in the vehicle.

US Marshals operation leads to 122 arrests in Memphis

According to police, officers spotted the stolen Audi A6 on a parking lot on Kirby Road and Quince Road on July 4. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle took off on Kirby to Highway 385.

One of the officers reportedly recognized Tillman as the driver of the vehicle. Police say Tillman continued speeding on the interstate and then drove on residential streets in a “reckless manner.”

Two days later, on July 6, an officer saw Tillman in a black Ford Escape on a parking lot in the 5900 block of Lucy Crest Cove. Tillman was taken into custody.

Police say Tillman had an empty holster in his lap. Officers reportedly saw marijuana in the open area of the vehicle’s center console.

Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found the Glock 19 with an extended magazine on the seat behind Tillman.

Tillman has also been charged with intentionally evading arrest, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

