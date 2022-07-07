ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

WATCH: World Games 2022 holds ‘Let the Games Begin!’ kickoff event

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeXWh_0gXuKhFp00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The World Games 2022 is holding a “Let the Games Begin!” celebrations Thursday at 1 p.m. to mark the beginning of the World Games.

WATCH: What you need to know before attending The World Games

The event is expected to include Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers, a Native American tribal blessing and other special guests.

The celebration will take place on the stage in The World Games Plaza at City Walk BHAM.

Additionally, CBS 42 will televise the World Games 2022 Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium Thursday at 8 pm without commercial interruption.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.   Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.   Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.  Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races....
CBS 42

The World Games drone rider makes its official debut

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — World games events are taking place all over Birmingham, but what you may not be aware of are the many individuals working hard behind the scenes to help bring the magic of the World Games to life. Here at the World Games, you never know what you may see. There’s innovative […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Flag Football Ready to Light Up The World Games 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Artilce and Photo Courtesy...
CBS 42

VIDEO: CBS 42 World Games Tonight highlights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the preparations began for the World Games 2022, CBS 42’s Chris Breece and Sherri Jackson covered everything leading up to the Opening Ceremony. Reporter Michael Clark joined them live to discuss the events that have led up to the World Games coming to the Magic City. Breece and Jackson made […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Spectators from across the globe attend World Games Opening Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Protective Stadium was filled with visitors from around the world and Alabama to ring in the World Games Thursday night. “It was like a once in a lifetime thing so I brought them out here to experience it, get some memories, take some pictures,” Tiffany Lessa from Pinson said. Lessa said it […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Make History

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Birmingham, Alabama welcomes the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Let The Games Begin#Hoover#Native American#Nexstar Media Inc
apr.org

Local softball standout to compete in hometown World Games

The World Games are underway in Birmingham after a year-long delay due to COVID-19. The competition was originally scheduled for July of last year. That date was moved to this year after the Olympic Games were delayed. Haylie McCleney is on the USA Softball team. She is the first Alabama-born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Go see skydivers compete in The World Games 2022

World-class skydivers are coming to Birmingham to compete in The World Games 2022 Birmingham (TWG 2022). From July 9-11, people can head on down to Barber Motorsports Park to watch these amazing athletes in action. Read on to hear all about it. Canopy Skydiving. At TWG 2022, skydivers will be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
momcollective.com

Alabama Fire :: What You Should Know About Birmingham’s WNFC Team

When I first moved to Alabama, I was frequently asked two questions. I feel like you have a good guess on what those questions were. 1)”Where do you go to church?” 2)”What football team do you support?” My answer at the time was Alabama because that was one reason I had moved here, but now my answer would be different. For years now, Alabama has had a Women’s Tackle Team. This is not just any regular football team, but a football team that has always been successful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Raleigh News & Observer

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Alabama Athletes at the World Games

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide. Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes...
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games HBCU Experience - Lawson State Community College - Sunday, July 10, 2022 - 3 pm till 9 pm - The World Games Plaza - City Walk BHAM

Lawson State welcomes The World Games to Birmingham!!!!. World-class athletes, competitions, and visitors from around the globe will be in Birmingham July 7-17 as the World Games takes center stage. There will be excitement and opportunities galore, and Lawson State Community College will be a part of it. The college...
CBS 42

Athletes from across the world arrive for The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Most Wednesday afternoons at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport might have a handful of flights touch down. The day before the opening ceremony of the World Games, more than two dozen landed after noon as athletes from across the world made their way to the Magic City. “We are excited to start the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Clemson Insider

5-star from Alabama’s backyard commits to Tigers

ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson has landed a huge commitment from one of the country’s top defensive line prospects, who basically hails from the University of Alabama’s backyard. Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night during a...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy