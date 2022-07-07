ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Terry Fator to have once-a-month performance at The Bar at Times Square in New York-New York

By Stephanie Overton
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on July 14, Terry Fator, award-winning singer, comedian, and ventriloquist, will be bringing his comedy to The Bar at Times Square in New York-New York for a special once-a-month performance.

The performances will be held immediately after his award-winning show “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?” Fator will be partnering up with other Las Vegas entertainers to perform songs accompanied by the venue’s popular dueling piano players.

Fator and his special guests, who will be announced soon, will perform their favorite numbers and some requests from the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZpv7_0gXuKR5500
Fator with Winston the Impersonating Turtle (credit – Tory Kooyman)

Show times will be at 9:30 p.m. on the following days. Guests must be at least 21 to enter the venue. Each person will be charged an admission fee at the door. This admission fee guarantees a seat at the bar or table.

  • Thursday, July 14
  • Thursday, August 18
  • Thursday, September 22
  • Thursday, November 17

ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

