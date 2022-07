Matthews (N.C.) Butler is one of premier high school football programs in North Carolina and the Bulldogs have a long lineage of producing top-tier quarterback prospects. Although it's early, 2025 signal-caller Zach Lawrence, who holds an early scholarship offer from Boston College, looks like he has a chance to be the next big-time quarterback for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 191-pound Lawrence was one of the top underclassmen quarterbacks at Dave Doeren's Summer Camps last month and enjoyed his time in Raleigh.

MATTHEWS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO