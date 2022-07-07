ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second monkeypox vax site opens in Harlem despite shortage of vaccines

By Roger Stern
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e12Pm_0gXuFsKH00
People wait in line to get the Monkeypox vaccine in front of Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic on Thursday. Photo credit Roger Stern

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Health officials from the city, state, and federal governments gathered for the opening of a second monkeypox vaccination site in Harlem on Thursday despite the vaccine shortage.

The pop-up site comes after the city reported 119 cases as of Wednesday, nearly double the number compared to last week. The site opened up inside the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic on Fifth Avenue as the city also reopened another location in Chelsea.

“I'm worried about what I don't know,” Carson, a New Yorker waiting in line for the monkeypox vaccine told 1010 WINS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaEiX_0gXuFsKH00
The new monkeypox vaccine site in Central Harlem. Photo credit Roger Stern

The city Department of Health announced that all boroughs will receive a batch of nearly 6,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government in early July and more appointments will be added.

A computer glitch caused some confusion among those seeking the vaccine earlier this week but was soon fixed. The health commissioner said it was caused by a third party.

The health department apologized on Twitter and shortly after added new appointments to their website.

“We are experiencing technical difficulties and will post another update in a few hours about additional appointments,” New York City Health tweeted.

The new appointments were added to the Central Harlem and Chelsea Sexual Health clinic.

“A limited number of monkeypox vaccine appointments are available now at our Central Harlem and Chelsea Sexual Health Clinics,” the health department tweeted.

More appointments are expected to be available online in the coming days, according to the health department. The department is also working to secure more doses in the coming weeks.

