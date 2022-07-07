ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Assisted Living Facility in Historic Building Gets Improvements Under New Leaders

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of the Brigham House assisted living community in Watertown live in a historic building, but the century-plus old facility has gotten some sprucing up recently. The credit for the improvements to the Brigham House goes to some people new to their positions at the community, which is run by HallKeen...

Related
Watertown News

Call for Artists to Create Images of Edible Plants Found in Watertown

The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The Watertown Public Arts & Culture Committee is pleased to launch the first project of Edible Watertown, a long-term interdisciplinary project that promotes awareness of our local environment through community engagement and the artistic and scientific exploration of plants native to Watertown.
WATERTOWN, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Watertown#Landscaping#The Brigham House#Hallkeen Management
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Marijuana dispensary owned by former Fall River Mayor opens

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new marijuana dispensary in Fall River was held Thursday morning. The new Cosmopolitan Dispensary on Hartwell Street is owned by former mayor Will Flanagan. Flanagan was joined by current mayor Paul Coogan as well...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusett’s Gov. Baker celebrates 2022 kick-off of popular ‘Summer Nights’ program

Second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the DCR’s Roxbury Heritage State Park in the City of Boston. The Baker-Polito Administration today celebrated the second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Roxbury Heritage Park in the City of Boston. This year, the Administration increased funding for the program to $2.5 million from $1 million, after beginning the program with $213,000 in 2015 after taking office. Additionally, the Administration is partnering with over 70 organizations this summer to offer free programming in the following communities: Boston (Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, and South Boston), Beverly, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Two Finalists for Haverhill High School Principal to Make Site Visits Monday Afternoon

Two finalists for the job of Haverhill High School principal have emerged and are scheduled to visit the school Monday. Adam Gagne, who is an assistant principal at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, and Meghan K. Patrissi, an assistant principal at Woburn High, are vying for the job with an advertised annual salary of between $145,000 and $165,000. The position became available when Principal Jason Meland announced two weeks ago he is returning to Boston Public Schools.
HAVERHILL, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Issue Warning Following Recent Reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries in South Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
BOSTON, MA
centerforhealthjournalism.org

East Boston lost its jewel of a park a long time ago, but the health effects linger for immigrant community

Wood Island Park was the crown jewel of East Boston. Tennis courts, ball fields, picnic areas and acres of public green space — all designed by America’s most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted — were a refuge for residents of the neighborhood, which is separated from the rest of the city by Boston Harbor. The park opened in 1898, and for decades it represented an escape from concrete, asphalt and dense housing. “On hot days, people entered into the park in search of cool sea breezes beneath the huge 200-year-old elms, maples and oak trees,” journalist Dianne Dumanoski wrote in the magazine Land & People. “Children enjoyed rolling down the hills, and swimming in the beaches.”
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Westborough siblings share $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize with father

Four Westborough siblings are sharing a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize with their father, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. On July 1, Todd Geiger claimed a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize after the five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s drawing on May 21. He was presented with a check from the lottery for $71,000.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Watertown News

Watertown’s Veterans Agent Named President of Statewide Group

Watertown Veterans Services Officer Patrick George will lead the statewide organization for city and town officials whose job is to serve veterans and help them get benefits that they earned by serving their country. George will serve as president of the Massachusetts Veterans’ Services Officers Association for 2022-23. The...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Eight Watertown Home Sales This Week

Several townhouses and two single family homes were purchased this week in Watertown. 30 Bradford Road #30, 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,700 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $787,500. 58 Duff St. #58, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $492,000. 1067 Belmont St. #C, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,127...
WATERTOWN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to large, involved fire at Bob’s Tire

“On Thursday at 11:49AM multiple 911 calls were received reporting a fire at Bob’s Tire located at 79 Brook Street. First arriving fire apparatus reported a well-involved fire extending out of the building and igniting nearby piles of shredded tires. Crews initially made entry into the large warehouse building where tire shredding is conducted. Due to rapidly declining conditions, crews were removed from the building and transitioned to an exterior attack. A general alarm response was called for soon after.
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest woman concerning stolen vehicles in Westport, Fall River; arrested again two days later for Fall River theft

A woman has been arrested concerning vehicle thefts in both Westport and Fall River. According to Westport Police Sgt. Bryan McCarthy, on June 20, an Audi Q7 was reported stolen from Prestige Auto located at 1175 State Road. Later that night, Dartmouth Police observed the vehicle in Dartmouth with attached plates. Dartmouth officers stopped the Audi and Kristin Deschene of Westport was placed under arrest.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...

