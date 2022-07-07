ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit Police describe ‘ambush’ by gunman, call on legislators to act

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Live now: Detroit Police press conference following the...

fox2detroit.com

4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown. The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots. Police...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Community Activists Outraged By Detroit Police Officer’s Death, Gun Violence

(CBS DETROIT) — When will the violence stop? That’s the question community leaders are asking following another tragic death. Office Loren Courts was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday by 19-year-old Ehamani Davis. “We got these guns burning a hole in their pockets, it seems like, to use them,” said Community Activist Pastor Maurice Hardwick. “We as the activist community are ready to take action on this. I know I am.” Police Chief James White says the officer was ambushed with a semi-automatic weapon. “What young man at the age of 19 will come out the house shooting an officer,” said Rahim Harris,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
EASTPOINTE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Community compassion: Donations pass $50,000 goal for slain Detroit officer Loren Courts' family

More than 930 people touched by this week's ambush shooting that killed a 40-year-old police officer have given over $59,000 to help his widow, son and daughter. "The family needs time to heal and process his loss without having to worry about bills, groceries and other costs," a sister-in-law of Loren Courts posts with a GoFundMe appeal that exceeds its $50,000 goal in under two days.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

The Draco semi-automatic used in fatal ambush of Detroit cop: 'It's there to do carnage'

Ehmani Mack Davis was firing a Draco pistol with a 30-round magazine when he fatally shot a Detroit Police officer in the neck Wednesday night, the department's chief says. The semi-automatic weapon that killed Loren Courts, a 40-year-old married father of two, is imported from Romania by a Florida dealer and seen increasingly on city streets, authorities say.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit. About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

