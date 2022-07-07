ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Commissioners: Public hearing to discuss county surveyor shirking responsibilities

By Jamie Duffy
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Commissioners are set to hold a public hearing Friday to discuss the tenure of Allen County Surveyor Jeff Sorg, who has continuously missed attending Allen County Drainage Board and Allen County Plan Commission meetings, among other complaints. Sorg is a...

